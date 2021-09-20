Over the weekend, the Sun Prairie volleyball squad voyaged out to Milwaukee's Sting Center to participate in the Charger Challenge. The competition brought in some of the state's top teams and the Cardinals had a rough go of things, winning just one of the five matches they played.
The tournament started with two games on Friday. Cedarburg was up first. The Cardinals lost the first set 14-25 but rallied to keep it close in the second. Still they would fall in two sets, losing the second 23-25.
Oconomowoc was up next. It was another slow start as the Raccoons won 11-25. Things didn't get much better in the second set as the Cardinals lost 18-25 and finished the first day of competition 0-2.
Saturday did not get off to a great start in a match with Menomonee Falls. The Cardinals lost 13-25, 11-25. From this point on, however, the Cardinals played their best ball.
Next up was Oshkosh West. After losing the first set 20-25, the Cardinals won their first set of the tournament, tying the game with a 25-15 win. Sun Prairie battled hard and pushed the final set into extra points. Oshkosh West escaped with the match win, however, winning the final set 17-15.
Motivated by a strong performance in the previous match, the Cardinals finished the day and the tournament on a high note against Sheboygan North. Sun Prairie won 25-15, 25-21 to bring some momentum home with it.