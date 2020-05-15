DOMINICK LANDPHIER
Sports I played in high school: Football, Track and Field
Favorite Sports Moment: Beating Fond du Lac I’m Level 2 of the playoffs this year or breaking our school 4x100 record at the state track meet.
Favorite School Subject: Psychology
GPA: 3.5
Post High School Plans: Attending Winona State to play football and study Composite Materials Engineering
Song I’m listening to right now: Millions by Young Thug
Favorite Place to eat: Panda Garden
I like competing against: Verona because their was always a lot of talking going back and forth
Motto/saying: It ain’t easy being cheesy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.