DOMINICK LANDPHIER

Sports I played in high school: Football, Track and Field

Favorite Sports Moment: Beating Fond du Lac I’m Level 2 of the playoffs this year or breaking our school 4x100 record at the state track meet.

Favorite School Subject: Psychology

GPA: 3.5

Post High School Plans: Attending Winona State to play football and study Composite Materials Engineering

Song I’m listening to right now: Millions by Young Thug

Favorite Place to eat: Panda Garden

I like competing against: Verona because their was always a lot of talking going back and forth

Motto/saying: It ain’t easy being cheesy

