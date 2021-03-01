FB LOGO

Throughout the month of March the Sun Prairie football team is teaming up with BB Jack’s in Cottage Grove for a Pizza of the Week fundraiser.

For the entire month BB Jack’s will donate $5 for every Pizza of the Week purchased, good for dine-in, carry-outs and delivery.

The Sun Prairie football team will begin practice for the alternate fall season on Monday, March 8, with the first game scheduled for Friday, March 26.

