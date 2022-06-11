The Sun Prairie softball team has reached the goal it set a year ago. This time last season, the Cardinals were devastated with a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the 2021 state championship. Now, the Cardinals have earned another shot at the Ghosts thanks to a tight 4-3 win over Oak Creek in the state semifinals on Friday, June 10.
The win didn't come easily. The Knights of Oak Creek gave Sun Prairie all it could handle, putting nine hits in play in comparison to the Cardinals' four. Sun Prairie's difference maker was junior first baseman Sophia Royle, who hit a 2-run single and saved a run at the plate with a stellar defensive play to keep Oak Creek off the board and get her team an eventual win.
"These girls have so much heart and dedication," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "It took a little grit, a little grind, a little dirt to get where we needed to be. They did it."
Sophomore phenom Tayler Baker got the start on the mound for the Cardinals, but the Knights were ready for her. These two teams had clashed in the regular season, a 3-1 win for Sun Prairie back on May 7. Oak Creek used this familiarity to its advantage and got the bats moving early.
A single and subsequent double had Knights on second and third base with only one out. A passed ball was all Oak Creek needed as the runner scooted in from third, giving the Knights a quick 1-0 lead. Baker recovered with a pop out and a strike out to avoid further damage, but Oak Creek had set the tone.
Sun Prairie would get nothing easy on offense, either. Oak Creek was rolling with pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, a Northwestern softball commit. She made quick work of the top of Sun Prairie's batting order to push the game to the second inning.
Baker was resilient in the second inning, quickly putting the first behind her. She mowed through the side with two groundouts and a strikeout. Her quick recovery on the mound sparked something in Sun Prairie's offense.
Junior first baseman Sophia Royle led the bottom of the second inning off with a walk. She took second on a passed ball and was quickly brought around as sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster ripped a double up the gut to tie the game at one run each.
B2-
The Cardinals weren't done, either. Kramschuster made her way to third base thanks to a bloop single from junior center fielder Isabel Royle, setting the stage for junior right fielder Carly Gross with just one out. Gross lifted a sacrifice fly into left field, buying the speedy Kramschuster time to motor home and give Sun Prairie a 2-1 lead.
B2-
The momentum from the exciting inning carried over for Baker on the mound in the top of the third. She was on fire, forcing two quick pop ups and a strikeout to retire the side in order and bring Sun Prairie's red-hot bats back to the plate.
Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno got herself to first base with two outs, and it looked as though it would be a quick inning for the Cardinals. Instead, they rallied. Baker made it safely to first thanks to an Oak Creek error and was replaced by Stella Ewoldt as a courtesy runner.
Sophia Royle made sure to get the Cardinals a couple of runs before the inning ended. She hammered an absolute missile through the 5-6 gap, buying time for Moreno and Ewoldt to get home. Royle slid safely into third base, giving her Cardinals a 4-1 advantage.
B3-
"We just had to play our game," Olson said. "We know about them, but it was never about changing how we play to match them. We just had to do what works for us."
Oak Creek wouldn't let the game slip away that easily. The Knights got the bats moving in the top of the fourth, looking for a response. A pair of well-placed doubles did the trick as Oak Creek managed to push another run across the plate to cut Sun Prairie's lead to 4-2. Baker escaped further damage by forcing a fly out to right, but the Knights had grabbed some momentum back.
The next few innings were a pitchers' duel. Baker and Grudzielanek were locked in. Grudzielanek didn't allow a Sun Prairie hit in either the fourth or fifth inning, and Baker kept the Knights silent in the fifth as well. Things got tight for Baker in the top of the sixth inning, though. Thankfully, her defense had her back.
Oak Creek had runners on first and second with two outs. It looked like the inning was coming to a close as Baker forced an infield grounder, but the throw to Sophia Royle was wild. Oak Creek's lead runner rounded third and headed home. Royle was clutch. She quickly gathered the ball and fired home, beating the runner and giving junior catcher Vanessa Veith time to swipe a tag and record the out, ending the inning and saving a run.
"It was frantic," Sophia Royle said. "I knew my job was to get the ball in. I just grabbed it and got it in. Thankfully it was in time."
In a game as tight as this one, Olson understood just how important Royle's incredible play was.
"She saved the game," Olson said. "Tayler pitched a great game too, but Sophia saved us there with that play. I'm just speechless. Plays like that make such a difference in this stage of the season."
After a scoreless bottom of the sixth from Sun Prairie, Oak Creek returned to the plate in the top of the seventh with the season on the line, needing two runs and rolling with the top of the batting order.
The Knights' leadoff batter bunted nearly into Kramschuster's glove, but the ball was just a bit out of reach. Oak Creek laid another bunt down to move the runner to second, and a grounout pushed her to third. With two outs, Oak Creek knocked a single into left field to cut the lead to 4-3 with the go-ahead run stepping up to bat. Baker didn't hesitate. She forced a fly out to right field, ending the game and securing Sun Prairie's spot in the state finals.
Now, the Cardinals get a second shot at top-seeded Kaukauna. Both teams enter this massive matchup undefeated on the season. Kaukauna has looked strong already this tournament, beating No. 8 seed Oshkosh West 7-1 and No. 5 seed Superior 10-0. But, Sun Prairie is ready for the challenge and is looking for revenge.
"I know our team is stronger this year," Sophia Royle said. "We're ready and prepared. I hope we can take it home this year."