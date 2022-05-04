With the Big Eight conference meet less than two weeks away, the Sun Prairie boys tennis team is in a frantic push to continue improving. The Cardinals took a step in the right direction by taking on some strong competition at an invitational at Eau Claire Memorial High School on Friday, April 29. While Sun Prairie didn't come away with a team victory in either of their two matchups, it did have some impressive individual displays and continued improving.
Sun Prairie lost 5-2 in matchups with Brookfield Central and Buffalo (Min.).
As is typically the case, the Cardinals could rely on their No. 1's in both singles and doubles to score some wins. Sophomore Niko Vilwock (No. 1 singles) and seniors Kyle Helmenstine and Jacob Baldwin (No. 1 doubles) were the only ones to get match wins for Sun Prairie at the invitational.
Vilwock started his day in style against Brookfield Central's Gabe Weitzer. He took home a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory to get the ball rolling. He followed this up with a similar result against Buffalo's Turner Marr. He made quick work of his opponent, winning 6-2, 6-1.
As for Helmenstine and Baldwin, their chemistry as a duo in No. 1 doubles continued to grow. They showed resilience in their matchup with Brookfield Central's James Mirsberger and Sriram Arvind. After taking a 6-4 win in the first set, Brookfield Central responded with a 6-1 victory. Undeterred, Sun Prairie's duo scrapped and clawed to a 10-7 victory to take the match for the Cardinals.
Helmenstine and Baldwin followed this up with an easier time against Buffalo. They pushed past Buffalo's Nolan Mahannah and Gavin Wyatt 6-2, 6-0 to remain perfect on the day.
Vilwock, as well as Helmenstine and Baldwin, were the only ones to win sets on the day.
In No. 2 singles, Noah Berg fell 6-0, 6-0 to Brookfield Central's Aaditya Tiwari and 6-0, 6-0 to Buffalo's Andy Shaffer. A similar fate awaited Owen Parker in No. 3 singles. He lost to Brookfield Central's Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-1 and Buffalo's Sam Shaffer 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 singles responsibilities were split between Mandeep Sriramaneni and Pallav Karri on the day. Sriramaneni lost 6-2, 6-0 to Brookfield Central's Pavan Yilayavilli and Karri lost 6-2, 6-1 to Daniel Jungwirth of Buffalo.
Sun Prairie continued to battle in the remainder of their doubles matches, as well.
No. 2 doubles pair Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel faced strong competition. They lost 6-0, 6-0 to Brookfield Central's pairing of Surya Arvind and Sridhar Thiru and 6-1, 6-1 to Buffalo's Patrick Lubben and Andrew Lotthammer.
Sun Prairie experimented a little in the No. 3 doubles on the day. Alec Boswell was the constant, but he played with Pallav Karri against Brookfield Central and Prabhav Karri against Buffalo.
Boswell and Pallav Karri lost 6-3, 6-0 to Brookfield Central's Joshua Wang and Mahit Rajesh. Boswell and Prabhav Karri lost 6-0, 6-3 to Buffalo's Nathan Leimer and Sam Kugler.
Sun Prairie returns home on Wednesday, May 4 to regroup against Monona Grove. The Cardinals will continue the home stand on Saturday, May 7 by hosting a quad. Participating schools include Beaver Dam, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, and Stevens Point. Play will begin at 9 am.