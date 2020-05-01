AIDEN EDISON
Sports you played in high school: Lacrosse
Favorite sports moment: Scoring six goals to beat #3 ranked Sauk Prairie, winning a share of the conference
Favorite school subject: Math
GPA: 3.5
I will be going to college at: Limestone College to play lacrosse and study sports management
Song you’re listening to right now: Jack Harlow — What’s Poppin
Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse
I like competing against: Middleton — always a great game against kids I grew up playing with and against
