Sun Prairie sophomore 106 lbs. wrestler Christopher Anderson had to overcome adversity to earn his bid to the individual state finals, held at the Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
At his sectional meet, held at Sun Prairie High School a week prior, Anderson aggravated a nagging shoulder injury in his semifinal match against eventual sectional champion Landyn Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. After a long stay at the trainer's table, he regrouped and put on a show. He scored two straight wins with the injury to claim 2nd at the sectional and advance to state.
With a strong season under his belt which included six tournament championships (seven, if you count winning his regional), Anderson was awarded the No. 7 seed of the 16 wrestlers vying for the championship. Early in his title bid, Anderson's shoulder injury looked like a thing of the past.
On opening night, Anderson was dominant. His first match was against Josephine Stachowski of Mukwonago, and Anderson got to work right away. He got out of the first period already toting a 7-1 advantage. Anderson continued to prove his superiority, nailing a reversal and a nearfall in the second period before getting in position and securing a pin at the 3:01 mark to advance.
Anderson's win advanced him to the quarterfinals on Thursday night, where he would meet the No. 2 seed, Arrowhead freshman Collin McDowell. Anderson never flinched at the higher-seeded opponent. Instead, he dominated. After the first period, Anderson already had a 5-1 lead thanks to a takedown and a subsequent nearfall. He pinned two more points onto his total in the second period with a takedown. In the third period, Anderson picked up four more points as he stormed his way to an 11-2 major decision victory.
With one of the major challenges out of the way, Anderson was riding high entering a match with Menomonie's Brayten Casey. Unfortunately, this is where his shoulder injury would catch up with him.
Casey was off to a hot start, landing a quick takedown to nab two points. Whether it was the hold or the collision with the mat, Anderson was hurt. The match was called due to injury at the 1:11 mark, bringing an end to Anderson's day of wrestling.
"That shoulder has been bothering him for awhile," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "But, we want to focus on the positives. He accomplished so much this year. He beat the No. 2 seed in a dominant fashion and had a tremendous year. It was great to see him have so much success. He put in a lot of hard work all year and it paid off."
Had Anderson stayed healthy, the loss would have dropped him to the consolation bracket to compete for 3rd place. Instead, he was forced to forfeit his final two matches, which earned him a 6th place finish. Even with the injury, Anderson out-wrestled his seeding, proving the trajectory he was on before unfortunate circumstances got in the way.
Casey would go on to win the 106 lbs. state championship, scoring a 9-7 sudden victory over the top seed, Neenah's Jacob Herm. McDowell, the No. 2 seed that Anderson defeated in the quarterfinals, never lost again after Anderson and took 3rd.
The weekend brought an end to an overwhelmingly successful season for the Sun Prairie wrestling program. The Cardinals had a state champion this year as Bopasoreya Quintana won her weight class at the first annual WIAA girls wrestling state tournament earlier this month. Additionally, the Cardinals finished 2nd in the Big Eight conference, had two regional champions in Anderson and sophomore Parker Olson, and six sectional participants overall.
Perhaps most promising for the future is Sun Prairie's youth. The Cardinals lose only two seniors this offseason, Rachel Zych and Asher Allen-Suchomel, and bring back every varsity starter. Even with the split of Sun Prairie into East and West, the team will remain a co-op next season due to low numbers. This same group, plus an infusion of freshman talent, will still compete together next season.
"Our future looks bright," Nelson said. "We have a lot of strength coming back, but the kids have to do the work in the offseason. They have to keep wrestling and stay in the weight room. Most importantly, they have to stay eligible and do the work in the classroom. That's the biggest part and what makes the coaches the proudest, how hard our kids work in the classroom."