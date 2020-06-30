JUNE 29 – JULY 5
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1975 — Showboat Tap of Edgerton takes the championship of the Sacred Hearts Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament. Don Sonoco of Madison was runner-up, while Lee’s Beverage Mart of Madison finished third and Harold’s Bar of Sun Prairie placed fourth. Showboat Tap teammates Gary Gohde (MVP, Home Run Champion) and Marv Hopke (Leading Hitter) took home individual awards.
1987 — A pair of North Bristol Trapshooting League teams earned state championship honors at the Wisconsin State Five-Man Team Championships. In the Class AA Division, Chris’ Bar of Madison emerged as state champion. In Class D, Gil-Her of Madison came out on top. Team members and scores included Dave Gilbert (89), Joel Millette (95), Ed Gallagher (68), Doug Stohl (94) and Gary Gausmann (90). Billed as the “largest single-day trapshooting event in the world,” approximately 300 teams competed, the event was held at Waukesha Gun Club.
2000 — Bill Wambach and Joh Bailey epitomized the golden years. The 70-plus Sun Prairie residents combined to win five gold medals at the 2000 Wisconsin USA Track and Field USA Track and Field Association Championships at the Dan McClimon Track in Madison. Both competed in the Masters Division. Wambach, 74, competed in the 70-74 age group, winning a gold medals in the long jump (10-feet, 8 ¾-inches), high jump (4-1 ¼) and triple jump (23-11 ¾). Bailey, 76, competing in the 76-79 division, won the 100-meter dash in 18.08 seconds and 200-meter dash in :39.73.
