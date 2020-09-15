While the Sun Prairie High School boys golf team didn’t have a spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, five student-athletes were honored for their excellence in the classroom.
The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW), which honors the academic achievements of our student-athletes every year, modified its system this year due to COVID-19. As the boys never got to start their seasons, and for many coaches it would have been impossible to know which players would have participated in at least 75% of the varsity matches, the GCAW decided to honor everybody on the team who met the minimum GPA requirement (3.25 cumulative).
The three Cardinals honored were Ryan Batterman, Sam Chapman and Mickey Keating.
All three were 2020 Academic All-State honorees who served as great examples to others, proving that athletic and academic success are not mutually exclusive.
The GCAW is proud to announce that 620 students from 86 different high schools have been honored this year. In fact, the average GPA of these students is an exceptional 3.717. The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.