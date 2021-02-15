Sun Prairie’s fall season is finally here.
While fall athletics normally are held August through mid-November, Monday marked the first day of girls swimming practice, officially starting the alternate fall season that Sun Prairie elected to do in the wake of the Public Heath Madison & Dane County order in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie Director of Athletics & Activities Eric Nee met with all the fall coaches about three weeks ago to begin laying the groundwork on what will be an abbreviated, yet anticipated fall season.
“We discussed what will all go into practicing and making sure all of our teams have their mitigation plans in place; we have our master copy of our Sun Prairie return-to-athletics, but then each program and each level has to have one as well designated for that,” said Nee.
And with the start of the alternate season came some good news regarding athletics. As of Wednesday, and due to the continued decline in the number of COVID-19 diagnoses partnered with the percentage of the Dane County population that has already received at least one dose of the vaccine has prompted Public Health Madison & Dane County on Monday to put forth Emergency Order #13.
As part of the new order, indoor gatherings where food or drink is provided is limited to 25 individuals; indoor gatherings where food or drink is not provided is limited to 50 people. Under order #12, all indoor gatherings – regardless of the presence of food or beverages – was limited to 10 people.
The size of outdoor gatherings has also increased to 100 people when food or drink is provided and 150 when food or drink is not offered. Previously, outdoor gatherings were capped at a maximum of 50 people.
“With the new order, obviously coaches are going through and updating their plans because that changes how we can practice, and how many can be at a practice,” said Nee, who plans on meeting with fall coaches again next Wednesday as a review.
The other six sports Sun Prairie offers will begin practicing in March (see graphic).
“There will be some other changes to review, such as the face coverings, and then we’ll review what all goes into this from the WIAA’s side when our teams do compete; obviously checklists have to be done, from screening to verification forms,” said Nee.
Meanwhile, Nee did confirm that while the new order allows the size of gatherings inside, Sun Prairie will not approach playing any winter events on campus. Currently, only the boys and girls basketball teams are competing, but their competitions will remain off campus and outside of Dane County.
“According to the public health guidelines we can’t maintain that 6-feet of social distancing (for basketball) which means we would be limited to 25 people indoors,” said Nee, who noted that if the current order does not change, Sun Prairie will not be allowed to hold any indoor events, such as volleyball.
Sun Prairie students will return to campus Feb. 22 in a hybrid virtual and on-site learning capacity.
“Just like 2020, 2021 is the same way: it’s a different year, we’re just going to have to be fluid and be ready to pivot when we need to,” said Nee.
