The Sun Prairie girls track & field team brings back a host of familiar faces to the squad this season after a trip to the WIAA state finals last season, where the Cardinals finished 15th as a team. Those returning leaders, mixed with an influx of new talent from other sports and the freshman class, should lead to some great results this spring.
“The slogan for this year is ‘tradition never graduates,’” Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. “We’re trying to put an exclamation point not only on this year, but on Sun Prairie as one high school. We’re not looking at is as a bad thing that we’re separating. Instead, that tradition will go in two different directions. Being a Sun Prairie track & field participant means you’re an athlete that loves to compete.”
The Cardinals have some returning production from that state finals appearance last season as well. The 4x200 meter relay team, comprised of Brooke Crosby, Rachel Rademacher, Audrey Seefeld, Morgan Cross, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Elena Lipinski took 8th place at state. Only Crosby was a senior as the other five return for Sun Prairie this season. Cross was an especially noteworthy returning runner to Maughan.
“She’s a top sprinter,” Maughan said. “She’s a dynamic athlete. She can kind of do anything in the sprint department.”
Seefeld, who helped the Sun Prairie gymnastics squad qualify for the state finals this winter, has convinced a plethora of her gymnast teammates to come out for the squad as well. Senior Natalia Figueroa, sophomore Avery Greenberg, junior Martha Guelker, freshman Elizabeth Schaefer, and junior Cassie Siegel will all participate for the Cardinals this fall.
While Rademacher is a star on the track, she also guided Sun Prairie’s girls basketball team to a regional crown this winter. Rademacher won’t be the only hooper participating for the Cardinals this spring either as Tiara Barksdale and Makenzie Hawk came out for the team as well.
Basketball isn’t the only winter sport that’s represented on the roster, either. Senior Aubrie Deprey and freshman Lily Rosenthal both played for Sun Prairie’s co-op hockey team. Sophomore Sophia Bassino participated in the WIAA’s first-ever girls wrestling state finals this winter, as well.
Some familiar names from the volleyball team are on the track & field roster as well. Seniors Maddie Wirtz-Olsen and Tyra Anderson and junior Lauren Adams all bring unique physical skillsets to help guide the track & field team to success.
Naturally, the cross country team is well-represented on this squad as well. After taking home 10th at the state run in the fall, these Cardinals are ready to run again. Athletes like sophomore Gretchen Bedner, senior Bella Keefe, junior Grace Kline, freshman Jojo Knauss, senior Allie Spredeman, and senior Reagan Zimmerman will all compete for Sun Prairie this spring.
This unique blend of different talents from different sports, all while the last two seasons have been heavily effected by the COVID-19 pandemic, means there could be an adjustment period. But, this is far from Maughan’s first rodeo. This is his 17th year as the Cardinals’ head coach, and he has a gameplan for the team’s success.
“We’re going to start slow to finish fast,” Maughan said. “We decided as a program to start from the basics early and focus on the end of the season. For Sun Prairie track & field, a conference title is always the expectation.”
The Cardinals’ push for that conference title will begin Tuesday, Apr. 5 with a home meet against Big Eight rival Janesville Craig.