Former Sun Prairie basketball standout and 2018 graduate Marlon Ruffin announced on Twitter Monday that he will be leaving the University of Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball program and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-5 Ruffin played the last two seasons at UNO, earning the Summit League’s Sixth Man of the Year award as a sophomore before being named honorable mention this past season after leading the Mavericks in scoring with a 13.1 ppg average.
Ruffin said on Twitter: I would like to say thank you to Coach Hansen, Coach Irwin, Coach Eberhart, & Coach Koch for believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to further my love of basketball and into higher education. I will forever be grateful or what the Omaha program, university, and city has done for me in my growth. With that said, after further discussions with my parents, peers, and advocates, I feel it is best that I explore other options and will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal to better myself for my future.
Ruffin led Sun Prairie to its first-ever WIAA Division 1 state tournament during the 2017-18 season and that same year was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. He scored 1,069 points which ranks sixth all-time in SPHS boys basketball history.
Ruffin played his freshman season at Highland Community College before transferring to Omaha.
