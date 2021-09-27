On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Sun Prairie Cross Country team traveled to Janesville to participate in the Midwest Invitational. The event attracted some of the best teams in the state, making for some elite competition for the Cardinals. Personal bests and solid team scores abounded, highlighted by a sensational junior who continues to impress.
Mateo Alvarado Venegas placed 5th in the boys varsity race with a time of 15:28.5. This special run broke the school’s record for fastest 5k. The runner he beat? Himself. Alvarado Venegas already held the record with a 15:42 last year. With another season of running left ahead of him, it is exciting to picture just how high he can climb.
Elsewhere in the boys varsity race, Joe Freng finished 33rd with a time of 16:29.3. Ben Marshall finished 72nd with his time of 17:01.5 and his brother Jonah wasn’t far behind in 84th with his time of 17:08.9.
The boys finished with a team score of 367, settling for 11th place. Homestead had four finishers in the top 15, claiming 1st place with 98 team points. Warren had the race’s winner, Luke Wiley, and took 2nd.
Two runners carried the girls varsity squad. Senior Reagan Zimmerman and freshman Jojo Knauss both finished in the top 25. Zimmerman turned in a time of 19:22.6 to finish 13th and Knauss ran a 19:34.7 to claim 22nd place.
“Both runners are such strong leaders for our team and incredible young people,” Sun Prairie co-head coach Megan Nelson said. “They work incredibly hard each day, lifting the effort and attitudes of those around them by the way they carry themselves. They are such great models of the character we strive to cultivate in our program.”
Their great runs, coupled with solid performances like a 72nd spot from Natalie Johnson and 85th from Shaela Elert, helped the Cardinals capture 9th place with a team score of 301. Hinsdale Central won the event as all five of their runners finished within the top 25, turning in a team score of 63.
Other notables from the weekend include all five runners from the junior varsity girls blue race (Alexis Johnson, Gretchen Bedner, Nyllah Comstock, Brooke Marchewka, and Sophie Erickson) all set personal lifetime bests. In the juior varsity boys white race, junior Sean Gillett claimed 17th place with his time of 19:41.9.