HARTLAND — The shots just didn’t fall for Sun Prairie in a 54-35 loss to Hartland Arrowhead in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 girls basketball sectional semifinal.
The fourth-seeded Cardinals (4-5) made just five baskets the entire second half — 12 total — and just five days after limiting Janesville Craig to a season low, were held to their fewest points in what proved to be their season-ending defeat.
Arrowhead (21-5), seeded first, only made two more field goals than Sun Prairie, but went 21-for-26 at the free throw line while the Cardinals were just 8-of-16.
Sun Prairie’s Antiounique Auston scored a game-high 18 points, but no other Cardinal reached double digits.
Phoebe Frentzal and Alaina Harper paced the Warhawks with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Arrowhead hosts Verona, a 55-54 overtime winner over Kettle Moraine, in Saturday’s sectional championship.
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 54
SUN PRAIRIE 35
Sun Prairie 19 14 — 35
Arrowhead 26 28 — 54
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 0 2-3 2, Kostelnik 0 0-0 0, Rademacher 1 0-0 3, Radlund 0 0-0 0, Rae 0 0-0 0, M. Strey 2 0-0 4, Hawk 0 0-0 0, Outlay 1 2-2 4, Auston 6 5-8 18, L. Strey 0 0-0 0, Potts 0 0-0 0, Seymour 2 0-2 4. Totals — 12 8-16 35.
Arrowhead — Hanson 2 0-0 6, Schleicher 2 0-0 6, Larson 1 4-6 6, Frentzel 4 5-5 14, Erickson 0 2-4 2, Samz 1 6-6 8, Harper 4 4-5 12. Totals — 14 21-26 54.
3-point goals — SP 2 (Rademacher 1, Auston 1); HA 5 (Hanson 2, Schleicher 2, Frentzel 1). Total fouls — SP 23; HA 12.
