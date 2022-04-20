The Sun Prairie boys tennis team's first Big Eight conference dual meet of the 2022 season came in resounding fashion. After a close 4-3 loss to Madison La Follette last week, the Cardinals brought their A-game as they welcomed Madison East in for a match at Sun Prairie High School on Tuesday, April 19. The Cardinals swept the Purgolders off the court, winning all seven matches.
Top to bottom, Sun Prairie never even allowed East to win a set.
In No. 1 singles, sophomore Nikko Vilwock got things started on the right foot with a 6-4, 6-4 win over East's Aidan Simkin. Noah Berg followed suit in No. 2 singles, winning 7-6 (2), 6-1 over Bela Braddock.
Senior Owen Parker put on a dominant display in No. 3 singles, beating East's Wesley Carne 6-0, 6-0. Randy Shaw put a bow on the singles for the day for the Cardinals with another victory, beating Brandon Anderson 6-3, 6-2.
Sun Prairie's dominance stretched into doubles as well. The No. 1 doubles duo of seniors Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstine continued to pick up steam and chemistry. The two defeated East's duo of Mantas Kudzin and Orson Brelsford 6-1, 6-0.
The Cardinals' No. 2 doubles pair of Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel were impressive as well, winning their match with East's Matias Berggen and Truman Rafferty 6-0, 6-2. To close out the day for Sun Prairie, the No. 3 doubles pair of Pallav and Prabhav Karri beat East's pair of Moritz Junker and Jorah Gandjui 6-1, 6-0.
The win is an impressive one, but the Cardinals are far from finished with competition this week. They'll travel to conference rival Verona on Wednesday, April 20 and will host Janesville Craig on Thursday, April 21. The week doesn't even end there. Sun Prairie will participate in a 2-day invitational on both Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.