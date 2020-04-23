It’s been a rocky journey, but Craig Evans is close to realizing a lifelong dream.
The 2014 Sun Prairie High School graduate is hoping to hear his name called this weekend in the NFL Draft and start a new chapter in his life. If Evans doesn’t get drafted, he’ll have the opportunity to be picked by any NFL team as a free agent.
Being one of the 255 college players drafted would be a big accomplishment for Evans.
“It would mean everything to me, man,” Evans told The Star on Wednesday, the night before Round 1 of the NFL Draft. “Since high school, that’s been my ultimate goal. Since high school, I’ve made it 10 times harder than it had to be. Just to get there now with all the sacrifices and everything I just put into it would sort of be a dream come true.”
When Evans was playing at Sun Prairie, he had all the talent in the world. He was the No. 2-rated senior in Wisconsin by ESPN.com and the No. 11 overall defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.com.
Evans had originally verbally committed to play at Wisconsin, but he changed his mind and signed with Michigan State. Evans, who was named to ESPN’s Big Ten All-Freshman Team, appeared in 17 games and got 21 total tackles and 3 1/2 for loss in his first two seasons. However, Evans left the program after his sophomore season after he failed a drug test because of marijuana use he told The Star in 2016.
Instead of accepting a six-game suspension from the NCAA for the drug violation, Evans decided to head to one of the top junior college football programs in the country: Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona. After one strong season, Evans signed to play at Oregon State under former Wisconsin head coach Gary Andersen. However, Evans never made it to Oregon State because of academic issues and the impending suspension dating back to his Michigan State days.
Evans’ final college stop was at NAIA’s Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. This past season as a senior, Evans racked up 7 ½ sacks, 29 tackles (16 solo) and 11 tackles for loss. He was named the all-Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
“I had a pretty good season,” Evans said. “I had the season I needed. … I kind of sparked attention for myself again.”
Evans got the opportunity to play in the invite-only College Gridiron Showcase, a five-day event in January that featured a number of the top draft-eligible college football players across all divisions. Over 150 NFL Scouts were on hand evaluating the talent.
“I have a bunch of interviews there, day in and day out,” Evans said.
Since last season, Evans noted that he’s been in contact with over 20 NFL teams. In the last couple of weeks, about eight or nine clubs have reached out to Evans’ agent. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the teams that have shown the most interest, according to Evans.
“The Packers are kind of hopping on the boat late here. I just heard from my agent and he talked to them this morning, the defensive line coach up there,” Evans said on Wednesday.
Even though he is known more as a cog that plugs up the middle and is a beast in the run game, Evans isn’t picky on what kind of defensive scheme he can fit into.
“Double teams, that’s what I feed for. That’s what I live for, so (teams) know I’m a predominant run-stopper,” said Evans, who is 6-foot-3 and currently weighs about 319 pounds. “They also know I can convert. They watch the tape and watch the film and they can see that I can attack the passes. So, it’s kind of making me flexible a little bit. That’s why it’s a lot of different teams are after me right now, because it’s not like, ‘He’s a 3-4.’ You can put me at a nose and I can well. You can put me at a 5 and I can do well. Whatever you want to do with me. They see that on film, and that’s kind of working in my favor.”
Evans’ agent has been busy keeping his client apprised about what he’s hearing from NFL clubs.
“Right now, it’s fifth-round talk, sixth round,” Evans said. “I talked to one team that was like, depends on what they do early on in the round. I could be late fourth round. I’ve heard priority free agent. It’s kind of a toss-up.”
Evans, who had been training in Dallas prior to heading back to his residence in Oklahoma on Wednesday, is optimistic he’ll get his shot in the NFL despite what’s happened in his past with off-field issues.
“I know I got a history. I’ve been there, been there. I’ve ran into the law a couple times, but it doesn’t define the player I am,” Evans said. “But you know how much they pay attention to politics and everything. I’m just a straightforward guy, and I shoot it straightforward like that to the coaches, and that’s what they respect the most about me. I’m a really straightforward guy. I expect you to be straightforward with me.
“I’m going to be honest with you, man. Prior up until the last few days, I was thinking of priority free agency, but I’ve been getting these calls and my agent’s been calling me. I’m still not going to get myself psyched out because I got homeboys that flew (to the draft) and didn’t get their name called until the third day. It’s a toss-up. I’m not going to get my hopes up. But it is kind of a sigh of relief to know that I’ll be there no matter what. Regardless, my agent said by the end of the day Saturday, I’ll have a contract wrapped up. For him to be talking like that, that says a lot.”
Evans plans on watching all three days, Thursday-Saturday, of the draft. However, he’ll have more vested interest on Day 3 for Rounds 4-7. That’s when he’s hoping a new chapter in his life gets underway.
“Every player has their own story; every player has their own path. But I don’t know too many that can be thrown into these shoes and know how I did it,” Evans said. “It’s not easy, it’s not easy. It’s taken a lot to stick onto it and not give up when everything is built against you. I couldn’t even get back to D-I to save my life. I went back to school, back in Madison and all that. Through it all, I never threw the towel in.
“To be drafted, that would make it all worth it. If anybody would talk to me, they’d say that I’d say I feel like a failure in life if don’t make it. Everybody has those aspirations going to the NFL, it’s because I know I belong. That’s where I belong.”
