VITERBO

Calkins, Oehrlein recognized

on Viterbo’s National Awards Day

Two Sun Prairie High School graduates were recognized as two of Viterbo University’s 55 athletes on its National Awards Day.

Mariah Calkins, a member of the women’s volleyball team, and Taylor Oehrlein, a member of the women’s golf team, were recognized by the National Athletic Intercollegiate Association (NAIA).

Women's soccer topped the list of Viterbo athletes with nine, followed by women's track and field with eight and women's basketball with six. The highest overall team GPA was women's volleyball with an average team GPA of 3.54.

The NAIA office announced over 10,000 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and over 2,000 NAIA Scholar Teams early Tuesday morning as a part of the 2020 NAIA National Awards Day. The day recognizes the association's highest individual honors and achievements of NAIA student-athletes, administrators, and coaches.

