High Series

THURSDAY, MAR. 3-

900 Global Mites: Cooper Gronke, 181; Ryan Hron, 176; Lillian Gronke, 172.

Motiv Preps: Braden Neuens, 321; Max Gebhardt, 241; Corey Peck, 183; Norah Will, 240; Kenzie O’Kroley, 196.

Ebonite Juniors: Ariana Mobry, 441; Dalton Kast, 473; Titus Lee, 427; Jaden Carley, 427; Eli Hawley, 387; Lukas Carvajal, 356; Sawyer Haines, 333; Gavin Cassidy, 329; Bakari Dillard, 307; Colin Koskelin 303.

Storm Majors (Kegel Chromium): Carter Krachey, 665 (242-201-222); Daniel Wendt, 616; Ashton Albrecht, 611; Bill Hunsicker, 606; Logan Rodefeld, 595; Joe Myhre, 591; Alex Baio-Olsen, 584; Alex Opitz, 581; Owen Hamen, 572; Tyler Cassidy, 546; Gavyn Lynch, 510; Ethan Flood, 503; Skye Farr, 682 (222-279-181); Brooke Bandli, 570; Zoey Darwin, 556; Ava Rodefeld, 549; Tayler Baker, 532.

SATURDAY, MAR. 5-

900 Global Mites: Kiera Benner, 189; Elin Getter, 154; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 148; Mia Enders-Hughes, 144; Eva Enders, 135; Declan Reeves, 91; Kade Thompson, 200; Caden Eoff, 190; Korbin Thompson, 181; Henry Starczynski, 167; Camden Kuehmichel, 153; Elliott Holand, 146; Quinn Meisel, 146.

Hammer Preps: Ruby Meisel, 323; Riley Reeves, 169; Kylee Meisel, 157; Mackenzie Glancy, 155; Logan Lechner, 306; William Lauritzen, 217; Easton Janz, 213; Lucas Lechner, 196.

Ebonite Juniors: Nolan Vossekuil, 538; Brody Erickson, 481; Cooper Rodefeld, 444; Bryson Pollentier, 440; Levi Pollentier, 418; Dalton Kast, 414; Austin Blum, 363; Hunter Janz, 346; Truman Swenson, 320; Xander Handley, 308; Daniel Verdecchia, 308; Hayden Mattox, 306; Louie Brown, 305; Ariana Mobry, 368; Cassandra Fry, 341; Gracie Moen, 339; Ryleigh Krisher, 280.

Roto Grip Majors: Bill Hunsicker, 625; Kevin Watrud, 584; Jack Petrie, 583; Caleb Studnicka, 553; Cadin Counard, 548; Caleb Ayres, 545; Gavin Vossekuil, 532; Cayden Carpenter, 508; Ethan Stai, 501.

Storm Challenge (Kegel Chromium): Joe Myhre, 534; Lauren Waddell, 491.

