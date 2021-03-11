It’s official, football season is finally here for Sun Prairie.
After waiting it out, the Cardinals returned to the field Monday at 3:30 p.m. to begin preparation for an alternate fall season. Along with 119 other Wisconsin programs that opted out of participation last fall, Sun Prairie will play a seven-week “fall” season with games being played March 26 through May 6.
“We couldn’t be more excited to finally have our chance to play,” said senior quarterback Brady Stevens. “As a senior I’m just thankful to have another opportunity to play alongside my friends and the guys I’ve played with since fourth grade.”
Stevens is coming off a record-setting junior season, one that saw the left-hander set single-season marks in passing yard (2,470) and touchdowns (30) en route to second-team honors in the Big Eight Conference.
"Being back with the guys for practice has been one of the most rewarding moments for all of the guys and coaches since COVID started. Now we work hard, and prepare relentlessly,” said junior and first-team All-Big Eight defensive end Isaac Hamm.
Sun Prairie will play its first-ever version of “Friday Night Lights in March” on March 26, hosting the Verona Wildcats. It will not only be the first spring football game ever played, but also the first game played at the new multi-million dollar Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Construction on the new stadium began in the fall of 2019, and was completed roughly a year later.
“To be able to be on there from Day 1, on an artificial turf field for the first time, we were pretty fortunate in that regard,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski. “It’s been a long time since we’ve worked with our team and our student-athletes, we started bringing them in a couple of weeks ago and just to see the smile on their faces as they were seeing their friends was special.”
With the four Madison Public Schools (East, LaFollette, Memorial and West) not allowing their programs to play as the pandemic persists, Sun Prairing and the other Big Eight schools — Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Verona — agreed to play one another twice each during the first six weeks, with a Week 7 game left for the aforementioned schools to schedule.
As mentioned, Verona will be the first-ever opponent at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"March 26 will do the talking for the Cardinals,” said Hamm.
The Cardinals will then host Beloit on Thursday, April 1, in lieu of Good Friday and the Easter Weekend, and then face Middleton the following Friday. The schedule will be the same over the next three weeks at the opposite site of the previous game.
The Cardinals will play Janesville Craig, which is playing its first season in the Badger-Large Conference, on May 6 to wrap up the season.
“We will get the closure on our high school football careers that we thought we’d never get after the fall season was canceled,” added Stevens.
“We couldn’t be more excited. We’re really looking forward to the opportunity,” concluded Kaminski.
