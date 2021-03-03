The last athletic event held on the Sun Prairie High School campus was March 7, 2020. That all changed Tuesday when the girls volleyball team hosted DeForest in a non-conference dual.
While the match was played without fans and only a few personnel, it didn’t matter as the Cardinal spikers scored a 3-1 victory defeating the Norskies 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
“We didn’t care that there was nobody there, we were just glad to be on the floor,” Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala said. “Granted there was the yell of the crowd or anything like that, but the girls’ body language said it all — they’re happy to be playing — they exude that energy all the time.
“We’re excited to be playing no matter what.”
The Cardinals (1-0) showed their grit early, rallying from 23-19 deficit to earn a thrilling 28-26 win in the first set. Sun Prairie dodged two set points, and junior Sienna Roling’s service aces on consecutive serves closed out Game 1.
“It’s so early and we’ve put together essentially only three practices as a team, so there’s a lot to work on,” said Rantala. “I loved to see the fight in them. As with any match you get a couple of good serves and that gets a team out of its system, or you sneak an ace in there somewhere, it really provides a ton of momentum and that’s what volleyball is,” Rantala said.
Roling and junior Lily Schellpfeffer made their first-career varsity starts and produced some big-time results. Roling, an outside hitter, finished with a match-high 16 kills and Schellpfeffer, who played setter Tuesday, handed out a match-leading 30 assists.
“They both have worked so hard. Lily is a workhorse who is going to give 100% on every single point and that was evident. She’s such an easy kid to coach, she wants to learn and wants to get better. Sienna did some great things in her first varsity match. She’s growing as a player and learning the game, too,” said Rantala.
Sun Prairie carried the victorious momentum into the second set, taking a 13-6 lead before cruising to a six-point victory. After DeForest edged them in the third set, 25-23, the Cardinals closed out the alternate fall season-opening match with a 25-17 win.
Senior outside hitter and University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Payton Addink added 14 kills and a match-high 15 digs, while the Cardinals also got 3.5 blocks from senior middle blocker Maggie Allaman, a University of St. Thomas recruit.
Reese Yocum led the Norskies with seven kills.
Upcoming Games
Sun Prairie will travel to Janesville Craig on Tuesday before hosting Verona on Thursday, March 11.
The Cardinals will then head to Oshkosh West on Monday, March 15 before entertaining Middleton on Wednesday, March 17 in a St. Patrick’s Day special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.