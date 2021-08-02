Autism. What is it? How has it touched you? What can you do to support this growing community? Two local teens are speaking up and acting out in effort to raise awareness and funds for local organizations supporting autism.
“Autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder, yet most underfunded,” states the National Autism Association. “Approximately 1 in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and it affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups,” reported the CDC in 2020 according to 2016 data according to www.autismspeaks.org.
“Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication,” outlines Autism Speaks. “Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. The ways in which people with autism learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.”
If you haven’t already, now is the time to learn more about the people with autism and to help two local teens make a difference in this community.
Aidan O’Gara and Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie High School sophomores and members of the Varsity golf team, are personally connected to someone with autism, Aidan’s younger sister, Alexa. Because Aidan and Tyler are inspired by Alexa and by the love and joy she daily spreads, these young men have put their heads together and have found their own unique way to give back a little of what Alexa has given to them. With Alexa as their inspiration and golf as a favorite pastime, Aidan and Tyler are launching a charity golf outing to bring awareness and support to local opportunities for people in their autism community including Penguin Project and The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.
The inaugural charity golf outing, Fore Autism Awareness Open, will take place at Sun Prairie Golf Course in Sun Prairie on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The event will feature Jim Craig, celebrity starter and goalie for the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic Gold Medal Hockey team, as a special guest. The 18-hole golf outing will bring fun to the table with a raffle, hole prizes, a special performance and more. Registration and To-Go Lunch Box pick up will be from 10-11:30am followed by opening remarks at 11:30am and a shotgun start at noon. More details and registration information can be found at www.foreautismawarenessopen.org.
As Dr. Temple Grandin said, “The world needs all kinds of minds.” Here’s why Aidan and Tyler know this sentiment to be true:
Aidan says, “Growing up, people have always asked what it is like to have a sister with autism because they don’t really understand what it is. I have been lucky enough to have a wonderful sister who spreads joy and happiness to me everyday. It’s helped me learn a lot about the challenges and strengths of people with autism. I’ve spent countless hours learning to understand and connect with her. I have always wanted to give back what she has given to me. I think the best way is to promote autism. I would love for everyone to have the opportunity to see my sister and all people with autism and the light and value they bring to this world. Earlier this year, my lifelong best friend and I thought of a way that we can give back to the autism community and incorporate a passion of ours, golf. We decided to create a golf outing that will raise awareness as well as support organizations that provide opportunities for people with autism. It ties into something that we love and we can help raise awareness for the autism community.”
Tyler says, “Why am I doing this? Why do I care? It’s pretty simple, actually. I want to raise awareness and support to the autism community. I want people to be aware of the greatness and value that people with autism bring to the table. I want people to see individuals with autism as I see them- as people, just like you and me. I care, because my best friend, who I’ve known since kindergarten, has a sister with autism. So, for me, autism is close to home. I’ve gotten to spend valuable time with Aidan and Alexa’s family throughout the years and I’ve been lucky enough to learn so much and to have had so many great experiences with her. Because I’ve been part of their family, throughout my childhood and teen years, people with autism have held a special place in my heart. Alexa is like a little sister to me. I’ve experienced the many great things and joy that people with autism can share. I want to help spread that awareness and happiness to as many people as I can. With the foundation that Aidan and I have created and the Fore Autism Awareness Open, based on our passion to support the autism community and on one of our favorite things to do- golf, we plan to support organizations that support autism and awareness.”
Details and information available at www.foreawarenessopen.org