It’s a common theme, but like all their other fall sports counterparts the Sun Prairie boys soccer team is just happy to be back on the pitch.
“We are ecstatic to have an alternate fall season, especially for the seniors,” said Cardinals head coach Tok Kim. “From a coach’s perspective, the mental status of the players is the main concern; the coaches job was to keep them engaged with something other than soccer (virtual leadership program, etc.). From the players’ perspective: they had to find other activities to keep them engaged and it is not always easy. A lot of the players have options to participate in the club sports, but not all of them have access to that.”
The Cardinals return an abundance of talent, including four players that received All-Big Eight Conference recognition in 2019.
“We do not have any superstars. However, we have well-distributed team talent. We have 16 returning varsity lettermen from the previous year (10 starters),” Kim said.
Jonathan Trilling and Keegan Duffy earned second-team honors. Trilling, a senior midfielder, received his second-straight All-Big Eight honor (he was honorable mention in 2018) after scoring five goals while adding seven assists his junior year. Among Trilling’s goals were four penalty kicks and two game winners.
Duffy, a senior defenseman, played blanket-like defense in earning his first postseason honor. Duffy was one of seven Sun Prairie players to appear in all 23 games.
Also earning All-Big Eight honors Logan Parrish and Tanner Scherer.
Parrish, a midfielder, scored one goal and had two assists his sophomore year, while Scherer, a senior goalie, made 99 saves while allowing 31 for a save percentage of .762.
“Johnathan Trilling and Logan Parrish will lead the team in the middle, while a couple of returning senior defenders, Jackson Karls and Keegan Duffy, and goalie Tanner Scherer, will control the defense,” said Kim.
Returning attackers senior Garrett Franks, junior Gabe Voung and sophomore Riley Stevens will provide the majority of the scoring.
“We have an experienced team, and hope to do well this season. However, due to the pandemic, there has been limited time for players to prepare for the season,” said Kim.
