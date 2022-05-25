The senior members of the Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team often speak about leaving a legacy, both on the field and off. Those Cardinals undoubtedly touched their community and flexed their prowess in competition by hosting the 1st annual "Faceoff for a Cause" jamboree at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, May 21.
The all-day event included two varsity games, a junior varsity game, and two Sun Prairie youth lacrosse games. In addition to helping grow the lacrosse community in Sun Prairie, the entirety of the proceeds from the event went towards the St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. The fundraising recipient was decided by the senior class.
"These kids are more of a family and less of a team," Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said. "They're just having fun. It's an uplifting, family atmosphere with these guys."
On top of the charitable aspects of the event, the Cardinals had a stellar day on the field. They started Saturday off with a 20-10 win over Notre Dame Academy at noon. After a break to watch the youngsters play, the varsity returned to the field at 7 pm to score another impressive win, this time in a 12-2 win over Wauwatosa.
"We needed that," Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said of the pair of wins. "We entered the weekend fresh off of a tough loss to Sauk (Prairie). We were moving the ball super quick today and were able to take advantage of the fast break. I'm really liking what the offense is doing right now."
It should come as no surprise that star senior attacker Wyatt Christensen lit up the scoreboard in that opening game against Notre Dame Academy. The William Penn commit netted a whopping seven goals and tacked on three assists for a grand total of 10 points for the game.
Fellow senior attacker Jackson Johnson was electric as well, burying four goals and tagging three assists for seven points. Sun Prairie also got multiple goals from senior Jordan Johnson (2), junior Jarett Brunson (2), and sophomore Austin Weber (2).
With the resounding win under their belts, the Cardinals turned their attention to Wauwatosa.
From the jump, it looked like Sun Prairie would keep its momentum rolling. The Cardinals scorched a ball by the Wauwatosa goalie within the first minute of the game, but the goal was waved off as the Cardinals had a man in the crease.
Sun Prairie's offense took some time to find the back of the net again. The offense was clicking, the shots were there, but some errant shots and a few nice saves kept the Cardinals scoreless through most of the first quarter.
With just under two minutes left before the second quarter, Christensen answered the call and broke the game wide open. He dropped a nifty shoulder fake and left his defender in the dust, racing unguarded to towards the goal to eventual drop a shot into the bottom right corner and give his Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
1:49 1P-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 22, 2022
What a fake!!! @WyattChristens7 fakes a back pass and instead spins and sprints to the goal to score! Cardinals lead 1-0! pic.twitter.com/SwrKfjh45E
The floodgates were open. Seconds later, senior Cole Lozholz whipped a shot off of the post. He remained in good position and, after Sun Prairie scooped up the groundball, took another nice pass and fired a goal to double Sun Prairie's lead.
With time winding down in the first quarter, the Cardinals continued to lay it on. Jordan Johnson found Brunson for a wide open look at the goal, which he effortlessly flicked passed the goalie to make it a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals as they headed into the second quarter.
Lodholz wouldn't let the momentum slow, either. He shot out of the quarter break on fire, charging through the middle of the defense to bury his second goal of the game to increase Sun Prairie's lead to 4-0.
Two minutes later, Christensen embarrassed the defense once again, this time using just his speed, to drop a shot past the goalie. Jackson Johnson followed this fleet-footed goal with one derived solely from muscle just seconds later. He was unfazed by a Wauwatosa defender ramming into him as he shot, putting the ball in to make it a 6-0 Sun Prairie lead which it would take into the halftime break.
5:33 2P-@Jackson12690173 muscles through the defense and buries a goal!! Wauwatosa takes a timeout to stop the bleeding. Sun Prairie leads 6-0! pic.twitter.com/I7jHWdoiU1— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 22, 2022
Again, there was no slowing the Cardinals down. Before two minutes had ticked off the clock in the second half, Sun Prairie had already tacked on two more goals. The first came from Jackson Johnson by way of some heads-up passing from Christensen and Brunson. The second was an impressive play from Brunson to scoop a miss from Christensen and bury the goal on the unprepared defense.
Wauwatosa had a tendency to melt long stretches off of the clock with extensive offensive possessions. But, the Blazers weren't getting many shots off. Instead, they were frustrated by the stingy Sun Prairie defense, which almost never let Wauwatosa get a good look at the goal. Instead, the Blazers would simply pass the ball around midfield, waiting and hoping for an opening that wouldn't come.
Midway through the third quarter, Sun Prairie's offense got the ball back and took advantage almost immediately. This time, Jackson Johnson found a wide open Jordan Johnson, who turned a fired a goal. Less than a minute later, Christensen buried his third goal of the day to make it a 10-0 lead.
Wauwatosa snuck a goal in as the third quarter wound down, but the Cardinals still took a dominant 10-1 lead into the final stanza. It was an opportunity for coach Schantz to experiment with his second unit, and they delivered. After allowing a second Wauwatosa goal midway through the fourth quarter, the Cardinals got back to scoring.
Junior Brady Shanahan had one of the most impressive goals of the day, juking and jiving his way around a Wauwatosa defender to set himself up for a goal to make it an 11-2 Sun Prairie lead.
4:55 4P-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 22, 2022
Look at the moves from Brady Shanahan! His goal makes it an 11-2 lead for the Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/ILTFomZWVN
Junior Adrien Kreitlow put a bow on a dominant performance. He stormed right up the middle of the defense and rifled an absolute rocket into the back of the net, bringing the game to its final score of 12-2. It was a dominant day, both against Notre Dame Academy and Wauwatosa, to set Sun Prairie up well for the next step: the postseason.
"It's great," Sun Prairie senior attacker Jackson Johnson said. "It was really nice to boost our confidence before the playoffs. We're all about leaving a legacy and playing our hardest no matter what. It's everything that you can ask for, playing your the sport you love with your best friends. No matter what happens, I'll remember this season for the rest of my life."
The Cardinals wrap up the regular season with a 6-8-0 overall record and a 3-5 mark in the Big Badger conference, landing them in 6th in the final standings.
Lacrosse is still not yet recognized as a WIAA sanctioned sport, so the Cardinals will participate in the Wisconsin Lacrosse Invitational Tournament for their postseason. Brackets and matchups will be announced on Friday, May 27.
--
Big Badger boys lacrosse final standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-
1. Oregon, 7-0-0, (14-1-0)
2. Middleton, 6-1-0 (11-4-1)
3. Waunakee, 6-2-0 (9-4-0)
4. Sauk Prairie, 5-3-0 (11-3-0)
5. Verona, 4-4-0 (5-9-0)
6. Sun Prairie, 3-5-0 (6-8-0)
7. Janesville, 2-6-0 (8-7-0)
8. Westside, 2-6-0 (6-7-0)
9. DeForest, 0-8- (0-12-0)