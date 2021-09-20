The Regent Invitational, hosted at Madison East High School, proved to be an overwhelming task for the young Sun Prairie girls tennis squad. The girls struggled to come home with victories. Still, there were solids takeaways to be had for the weekend.
Invitational play started on Friday with a match against conference for Madison Memorial. No. 4 singles player Mairin Leary was the only Cardinal to win her match, defeating Memorial’s Addie Armstrong 6-2, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant nearly got the job done, too. They battled to a 5-7 loss in the first set and won the second 6-2. The third and deciding set was a dogfight, but eventually Memorial’s duo of Mihika Shivakumar and Lila Olson got the win, 10-8.
Memorial took care of business in all other matches, hardly letting the Cardinals get over one or two sets won.
Next up was Green Bay Southwest. This was Sun Prairie’s best performance of the invitational. No. 1 singles Grace Kramschuster was the only singles Cardinal player not to get a win against Southwest. No. 2 Katie Thompson, No. 3 Alexis Schemanek, and No. 4 Mairin Leary all defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
Things weren’t so good for the Cardinals in doubles as Sun Prairie lost all three matches and ultimately the entire team matchup. The No. 3 duo of Schroeder and Bryant kept it closest with their opponents, losing 1-6, 3-6.
It didn’t get much better for the Cardinals the following day against Badger High School. Again, No. 4 singles Mairin Leary stole the show as the was the only one to win her match. She defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-3. Otherwise, Badger was dominant. The No. 1 doubles pair of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein nearly pulled a set away from their opponents, but ultimately lost 4-6, 0-6.
Not even Leary could secure a win as Ashwaubenon High School awaited the Cardinals to finish the invitational. The Cardinals didn’t win a single set as Ashwaubenon swept them. No. 2 singles Thompson was the only one to score a set point as she lost 1-6, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles pair of Schwartzer and Stein put up a very solid fight, but ultimately lost 4-6, 6-7 (4).
“The Lady Cardinals faced a tough weekend of competition,” Sun Prairie head coach Sandee Ortiz said. “We are hitting a little bit of roadblock with focus and mental toughness but I am confident this group will adjust and move forward. We have a great coaching staff with Patrick Anderson (JV) and Haley Rohloff (freshmen) and we are consistently encouraging mental toughness and risk taking on the court. We allow our players to process what they are feeling during practice and match play in order to perform at their best.”