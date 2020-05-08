JOSH BALDWIN
Sports you played in high school: Tennis
Favorite sports moment: Taking 3rd Place in Doubles at State sophomore year because it was an awesome season and we had the highest finish in program history.
Favorite school subject: History
GPA: 3.9
After high school I will be going to college at: UW-Whitewater to continue my academic and athletic career. I plan on pursing a degree in business finance and political science.
Song you’re listening to right now: Turks by NAV, Gunna, Travis Scott
Favorite place to eat: Pizza Ranch because I always enjoy going there with the tennis team.
I like competing against: Middleton because we always have great matches and I enjoy competing against them.
Motto/saying: “You either win or you learn, you never really lose if you learn”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.