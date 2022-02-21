The Sun Prairie gymnastics team had a newfound approach when it participated in the Big Eight conference meet at Middleton High School on Saturday, Feb. 19. With the postseason looming, head coach Shannon Maly wanted her gymnasts to take more of a team-oriented attack into the day. The plan paid off tremendously as the Cardinals scored a 139.05 to claim 2nd place, falling only behind Verona/Edgewood's score of 144.05.
"The focus of today's meet was the team's performance," Maly said. "During dual season, it was more about individual performances. Today, we wanted to get a feel for the team approach as we head into the postseason. Things turned out well."
While things ended up solid for Sun Prairie, the Cardinals had an unfavorable start to things. The balance beam is not one of Sun Prairie's strongest events, yet that is where the Cardinals were drawn to begin. Luckily, Maly had a plan.
"Starting on beam is tough," Maly said. "You have to prepare for that mentally. We spent all week in practice starting with beam to prepare. I think that really helped us. We really cut down on our falls today."
The Cardinals got a couple of stellar scores from a pair of juniors. Sofia Clark posted Sun Prairie's highest score in the event with a 9.000. Teammate Cassie Siegel wasn't far behind with an 8.900. Clark took 9th overall while Siegel finished in 10th. Madison West's Alexa Harris produced the highest score on the day, achieving a 9.550.
With beam out of the way, Sun Prairie moved on to its strongest event: the floor exercise. This was the Sun Prairie's chance to show that it really meant business on this Saturday morning. It was a strong display as four Cardinals finished in the top 11.
Siegel was the headliner. Her score of 9.300 was tied for second best on the day. Clark was strong again, putting up a score of 9.200 to tie for 5th place. The impressive scoring didn't end there as junior Carly Gross took 10th with a score of 8.950 and junior Martha Guelker was right on her heels with a score of 8.900 to tie for 11th. Madison United's Samaria Ownby's routine garnered the highest score on the day, a 9.400.
Momentum established in the floor exercise carried over into more dominance in the vault for Sun Prairie. This time around, four Cardinals nailed top-10 finishes.
Clark was the lone Cardinal to surpass a score of nine, posting a 9.050 to take 3rd overall. A pair of Cardinals finished close to each other as Guelker tied for sixth with a score of 8.850 and Gross took 8th with her score of 8.700. Sun Prairie wasn't done quite yet either as sophomore Avery Greenberg finished in a three-way tie for 10th with her score of 8.600. Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht took 1st with a score of 9.600.
Uneven bars was the final event on Sun Prairie's docket, but the judging put a damper on what was a red-hot streak for the Cardinals. The judging was stingy, as it should be at an important event such as this, but the deductions still stung.
Regardless, the Cardinals were resilient through it. Siegel was tops for Sun Prairie in the event, finishing in a tie for 3rd with a score of 9.150. A trio of Cardinals finished back-to-back-to-back a bit down the final standings. Clark and Greenberg tied for 10th, both scoring an 8.150. Senior Natalia Figueroa was right behind them in 12th with a score of 8.000 even. Rufenacht grabbed her second 1st place finish of the day with her score of 9.350.
In the final All-Around standings, three Cardinals made the cut. Clark picked up a 5th place finish with her score of 35.400. Siegel wasn't far behind in 6th with a score of 32.250. Gross had a great day as well, finishing tied for 13th with a score of 32.00. Rufenacht took 1st in the all-around with a score of 37.500.
The Cardinals' junior varsity deserves its flowers for a fantastic day as well. Sun Prairie won the JV portion of the meet with a team score of 126.850.
Sun Prairie's dominance was best displayed in the vault as Cardinals occupied four of the top five positions. Freshman Elizabeth Schaefer won the event with a score of 8.70, followed by sophomore Audrey Seefeld in 2nd with an 8.65, sophomore Gretchen Holmes in 3rd with an 8.60, and sophomore Talya Spatola in 5th with an 8.45.
That wasn't the end of the great performances. Greenberg grabbed 1st in beam with a score of 8.150, and Figueroa followed in 3rd with a 7.825. Three Cardinals finished in the top four of the floor exercise as well. Seefeld took 2nd with an 8.725, Greenburg took 2nd with an 8.500, and Holmes claimed 4th with an 8.000. Holmes was named the all-around JV champion with her combined score of 30.350.
Overall, it was a strong day for the Cardinals, and at the right time.
"We're continuing to move forward," Maly said. "We still haven't hit. Do we want to hit now? No, let's hit at sectionals. We were close today. Our goal was to hit 140 and we were at 139.05. We know that we can do that. It's about consistency and continuing to progress."
Sun Prairie's team approach and high-scoring potential will be put to the test at sectionals. The Cardinals will enjoy home-court advantage as Sun Prairie will play host for their sectional on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Other participating schools include Madison United, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Verona/Edgewood, and Waunakee.
--
Big Eight conference gymnastics meet team standings
1. Verona/Edgewood, 144.050
2. Sun Prairie, 139.050
3. Madison Memorial, 134.200
4. Middleton, 130.800
5. Janesville Craig, 130.125
6. Madison West, 127.375
7. Janesville Parker, 120.700
8. Madison United, 118.125