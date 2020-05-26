MAY 24-30
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1969 — The Sun Prairie JV boys tennis team won two of its three matches during the season. Team members included Mike Alff, Mike Hart, Dale Burke, Gary Anderson and Tom Hart. Anderson went undefeated in six singles and doubles matches, while Burke lost only once. The team was coached by Daryl Wood.
1988 — Junior Scott Nelson broke the Big Eight Conference record in the 300-meter intermediate low hurdles. During the Big Eight Meet, Nelson won in 38.48 seconds to shatter the old mark of :39.70. Not only was his time the best in the state that season, but it also ranked near the top in the Midwest. Nelson also won the 110m high hurdles in :14.75.
1991 — Greenfield’s Dean Billings dominated racing action during the 25-lap Badger Midget Auto Racing Association feature to win the season opener at Angell Park Speedway. After overtaking pole sitter Pepi Marchese of Indianapolis, Ind., Billings opened up a comfortable lead before taking the checkered flag.
