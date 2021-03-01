GUELKER

Martha Guelker

 File photo

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Sun Prairie’s Martha Guelker improved five spots to earn a 16th-place finish on the vault at the 2021 WIAA State Gymnastics Championships, held at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Saturday.

Guelker registered scores of 9.1 and 8.9 resulting in an average score of 9.0 during the Division 1 individual vault competition.

The sophomore finished 21st last year with a vault score of 8.750.

Hamilton sophomore Isabella Bins and Oconomowoc junior Kaylee LaFernier shared the D1 vault title, each finishing with a scores of 9.625.

Wilmot Union Co-op took the team title with a score of 145.800, holding off Hartland Arrowhead (143.375) for the Division 1 team title.

