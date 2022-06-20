There are combinations that are unexplainable how well they click — Batman and Robin, Lone Ranger and Tonto, Andy and Barney, and the list goes on. Add to that list: Sun Prairie varsity baseball coach Rob Hamilton and his long-time assistant Peter Gumina.
With the exception of 2001 when Gumina was the freshman baseball coach, Gumina has been with Hamilton serving as his assistant and first base coach. As is the case with Hamilton, Gumina also is stepping down from his role. It was a bittersweet ending for Gumina when the final out was recorded at the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament. And as Gumina talked about his friendship with Hamilton, the emotion poured out because of his admiration for the head coach.
“I really had no clue about Sun Prairie baseball,” said Gumina, who was asked by Hamilton to be his assistant starting in 2002. “I’m a baseball nut and really love the game. I can’t say enough about Rob and what he’s done for me. He took a gigantic chance on me some 20 years ago when he asked me to be his assistant. I’ve learned so much and I thank him for being so lucky enough to be with him.”
Gumina said it’s easy to define Hamilton’s success by statistics, but that doesn’t paint a true picture of his stellar coaching career.
“To me, Rob’s stewardship of the program and setting standards of integrity, accountability and responsibility was displayed both on and off the field,” Gumina said. “This just wasn’t about winning baseball games. As important as that was, it was more about mentoring, leading and guiding and more about turning young boys into young men. And teaching them lessons to carry on beyond baseball.”
Added Gumina, “We wanted the players to understand to be in the moment and understand that in every single incident there is a greater purpose to be served here. This is only a small part in a very bigger picture to be good, decent human beings. What that means is to have empathy, to be kind, respectful, responsible, caring and helpful.
“To have those kids a couple hours a day and to teach them more than just baseball, that was important to Rob and us his coaches. Rob blended those things so well and he had an uncanny way of instilling that in his players. He just did a marvelous job at it. And I know the players picked up on that and no one was better at that than Rob. No one who worked harder on them, was tougher on them, along with our coaching staff, because we cared about them. And as individuals, they were better off.”
Hamilton only had one losing season among the 21 years he was head coach and that was amazing on its own.
“Obviously, it started with a strong Little League program,” said Gumina, “and I know one of Rob’s first move was to join the Little League board and help them guide it. I know he deflects the credit, but his involvement really played a big role. I know I came in at a really young age and wasn’t quite sure what I was getting into, but Rob had a plan and he always does. And the plan was to continue to expand the excellence of Sun Prairie baseball and make it the best in the state. From there, I think it meant holding players accountable and having each individual player understand their role and that they be at practice every day and work as hard as they can to be better and we, as coaches, would be there to help them to become better.”
Added Gumina, “One of the biggest things that really helped to generate the success was the continuity and tradition of Sun Prairie baseball. I would be remiss not to mention Garry Bahe (previous head coach) what he achieved and meant to the program. Rob took what he learned from Garry and added to it. There was no special sauce, but it was more about a game we love and if you are committed to this game, this team, this program, then why on earth would you do anything halfway? And that was not to be tolerated by the staff in our program at any level.”
Gumina said his love of baseball grew even more during his years as Hamilton’s assistant.
“I learned more about being a man, a friend, a father than I ever did about baseball because of Rob and what he taught me,” he said.
A recent surprise party for Hamilton drew a large number of present and former players and coaches to celebrate what Gumina called “an incredible run.”
“The message, I think, is the commitment put into the program and being a family,” he said. “It starts with the players and we would have been nothing without incredible, incredible players and their parents. But a lot of schools have talent and good players. But what I will remember most is Rob’s ability to get the players to commit and buy into and respect the game. The consistency and producing that and understanding the importance of that is something I’ll always remember.”
He added, “There’s always that battle of ego and me-me-me instead of we-we-we. And Rob’s ability to stress that and follow through and hold his players to that standard of excellence is amazing. The combination of lessons and values and the ability to bring the young men together as one and as a team and the love and passion for the game and for each other with unbending standards is something I’ll never forget and remember most about Rob.”