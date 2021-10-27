The Big Eight conference usually did not have a good time this season when Sun Prairie was up on the schedule. The Cardinals didn't lose a single game in conference play, beating conference opponents by an average of 30 points per game. As such, the conference recognized Sun Prairie's biggest contributors in the voting process for the Big Eight All-Conference teams. 18 Cardinals had their names honored. Let's see who made the cut for Sun Prairie.
FIRST TEAM - OFFENSE
Jerry Kaminski, junior, quarterback
Kaminski has enjoyed a breakout season this year after splitting time at quarterback as a sophomore. For the year, he completed 64% of his passes for 1,818 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions, both of which came in the same game. He also rushed for five scores Kaminski was the definition of reliable for the Cardinals this season, always seeming to find his guys when it mattered most. His college recruiting has been slowed thanks to the waves caused by COVID-19, but has interest from schools like Northern Illinois, Wyoming, and North Dakota.
Cortez LeGrant, junior, running back
LeGrant's speed is undeniable. When the ball is in his hands, he's always likely to take it to the house. He split carries with Kolton Walters this season but still put up gaudy numbers, running for 964 yards and 10.4 yards per carry for 13 touchdowns. He only got better as the season progressed, saving some of his best performances for big games with Middleton and Verona. He's also a menace in the kick return game, averaging 47 yards per return with a touchdown.
Davis Hamilton, senior, tight end
Hamilton was Kaminski's favorite target this season, hauling in 35 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns. Head coach Brian Kaminski did a great job of scheming Hamilton, using him at times as an H-back or even split out. Most games, the Cardinals looked to get the ball in Hamilton's hands early to get offensive momentum rolling.
Evan Malcore, senior, offensive line
The Northern Illinois commit picks up more honors in his decorated Sun Prairie career. Named All-State last year, Malcore is the anchor of the offensive line over at left tackle. He, along with the rest of the hogs up front, help keep Kaminski clean and pave holes for a potent rushing attack.
Jack Larson, senior, offensive line
Larson joins Malcore as those recognized most for their contributions to an overwhelmingly potent Sun Prairie offensive attack. The 6'4", 305 lbs. guard has quick feet, allowing him to climb to the second level and clean up linebackers.
Trevor Schulz, junior, kicker
Schulz solidified his place as a first-team All-Conference selection in the last week of the regular season at Verona. There, he hit a 39-yard field goal to force overtime, where he kicked a 44-yard game winner. Beyond his late-game heroics, Schulz made 50 of his 55 extra point attempts this season.
FIRST TEAM - DEFENSE
Jayallen Dayne, junior, defensive line
Dayne has been the anchor of one of the more imposing defensive lines in the area. The Cardinals' base is a 3-5, so Dayne's contributions from his defensive tackle position are invaluable. This year, he has four tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.
Isaac Hamm, senior, defensive end
Even as Hamm has missed some time this year due to injury, he's still dominant enough to garner first-team honors. He was second on the team in tackles with 41. He had an outstanding 12 tackles for loss and piled up five sacks. Additionally, he forced two fumbles. The four-star prospect is one of the top recruits in the state of Wisconsin for the class of 2022 and remains uncommitted. He has offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State, among others.
Davis Hamilton, senior, inside linebacker
Hello again, Davis! Hamilton proved he was invaluable on both sides of the ball this season, truly a do-it-all type of player. He led the team in total tackles this year with 43. He also contributed two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pick-six.
Addison Ostrenga, senior, outside linebacker
The Iowa recruit will be a tight end as a Hawkeye, but this season he was outstanding on the defensive side of the ball. He tied for the team lead in sacks with five and had nine tackles for loss. He was a turnover machine as well, recovering two fumbles, forcing another, and picking up an interception.
Michael McMillan, senior, cornerback
McMillan was Mr. Pass breakup this year. He was tasked with covering some outstanding No. 1 receivers in the Big Eight and handled the responsibility well. He had 34 tackles this year but no interceptions. Honestly, the lack of interceptions are a testament to how little opposing defense even tried throwing the ball his direction.
SECOND TEAM - OFFENSE
Jackson Johnson, senior, offensive line
The 6'1", 230 lbs. center brings some energy to offensive line play. The guy loves football, there's no question about that, as he enjoys getting both his team and the stands fired up. His emphatic play style has helped clear holes in the running game all season.
Addison Ostrenga, senior, wide receiver
Ostrenga, an Iowa commit to play tight end, always had coverage draped on him this season. Even with opposing defenses keying in on him, he still turned in some really solid numbers this season, catching 22 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns.
Jonathan Vandewalle, junior, wide receiver
Vandewalle filled the role of "deep threat" for the Cardinals this season. While Ostrenga and Hamilton took up a lot of attention in the short to midfield, Vandewalle was great at finding holes in the coverage. For the year, he caught 17 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE
Brendon Hernandez, senior, cornerback
Hernandez and McMillan made a formidable duo at cornerback for Sun Prairie this season. The senior turned in a productive season, getting more targets than McMillan but still was always there to make things tough or break up the pass.
HONORABLE MENTION - OFFENSE
Tori Mielke, junior, offensive line
The honors just keep coming for the Sun Prairie offensive line, and that's no surprise. Mielke, standing at 6'2", 285, is one of the few offensive linemen returning for the Cardinals next year and will be looked to for guidance and consistency.
Connor Stauff, sophomore, wide receiver
What a great breakout season it was for Stauff this year. Operating out of the slot, he gave defenses fits as they couldn't cover him, Hamilton, Ostrenga, and Vandewall all in one play. Stauff caught 26 passes for 377 yards and six touchdowns.
Kolton Walters, junior, running back
Walters was the thunder to LeGrant's lightning. The compact back bullied his way to 519 yards on 75 carries, an average of 6.9. He scored nine touchdowns.
HONORABLE MENTION - DEFENSE
Trentin Wagner, senior, linebacker
Wagner was a leader of the Sun Prairie defense this season. He contributed 26 tackles, four of which were for a loss, and a sack. He also forced and recovered a fumble and picked off an interception. Outside of his defensive efforts, he was also a menace in punt defense, getting his hands on more than one outgoing punt.
Jor Vang, senior, linebacker
Vang was another senior leader of the defense. He stuck his nose in any play, laying some big hits. For the year, he racked up 26 tackles. Three of his tackles were for a loss and he even contributed a sack.