After a tough 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial to kick off the 2022 Groundhog Tournament, the Sun Prairie boys hockey team made the best of its time in the consolation bracket. The Cardinals rattled off back-to-back victories to claim 5th place out of the eight competing teams.
First up for Sun Prairie was Monona Grove on Friday, Jan. 28. The Cardinals enjoyed a second period offensive explosion to race to a 5-1 victory.
Sun Prairie was led by junior forwards Tyler Rauls and Evan Luxford, who both contributed two goals in this one. Rauls kicked the scoring for the day off in the first period, assisted by senior forward Davis Hamilton and junior defender Aiden White. Sun Prairie took that 1-0 lead into the second period, where the offense really came alive.
Just a minute and a half into the period, junior forward Adrien Krietlow took an assist from senior forward Noah Wilk and buried the puck to increase the Sun Prairie lead to 2-0.
Rauls returned to the stat sheet three minutes later thanks to the Sun Prairie power play. The Cardinals executed the offense perfectly as the puck passed off the sticks of Hamilton and senior defender Jacob Hollfelder before Rauls buried it to make the Sun Prairie lead 3-0.
The power play benefitted the Cardinals once again about two minutes later as Luxford nailed his first goal of the game. Krietlow and Wilk were credited with the assist as Luxford boosted Sun Prairie’s lead to 4-0, as it would remain for the remainder of the period.
Monona Grove managed a goal from Tyson Turner early in the third period thanks to a power play, but Luxford was quick to stamp out any comeback attempts. With Monona Grove on the power play once again about two minutes later, Luxford took care of business himself by scoring an unassisted, shorthanded goal to give Sun Prairie a comfortable 5-1 lead, which would persist until the final buzzer sounded.
The win on Friday put Sun Prairie into the 5th place game on Saturday, Jan. 29 against Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (KMMO). The Lasers got to this game by beating Oregon on Friday.
There was no shortage of goals in this one, but it took almost the entirety of the first period for anything to get past either keeper. It was Sun Prairie that would strike first as Hollfelder took an assist from Luxford and Hamilton on the power play and scored to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead just before the end of the first period.
The second period was an offensive explosion. The Cardinals managed to boost their lead to 2-0 after Luxford buried a goal, assisted by Hamilton and senior defender Dashle Maughan about two minutes into the period.
KMMO responded with three straight goals in the span of about two minutes. Cooper Nanney, Jackson Keller, and Eli Schwartz all scored as the Lasers shot their way to a 3-2 lead in the blink of an eye.
Luckily for Sun Prairie, it had a 3-goal run in it as well. Hamilton kicked off the comeback with about four minutes left in the second period, netting a shorthanded goal assisted by Hollfelder. The two teams were deadlocked at three goals each heading into the final period, but Sun Prairie was far from done on offense.
Rauls gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead four minutes into the period, assisted by Hollfelder and Wilk. About four minutes later, Hollfelder added to what proved to be a very productive day with his second goal, assisted by Rauls and Maughan, to give Sun Prairie a 5-3 lead.
KMMO managed another goal from Schwartz with about three and a half minutes to play, but the Sun Prairie defense was able to hold strong to prevent any more damage and cling to a 5-4 victory to take home 5th place.
Two Cardinals, Hollfelder and senior goalie Noah McCrary, were named First Team All-Tournament. Hollfelder scored two goals and added three assists in three games while McCrary posted a tournament save percentage of 94%. Luxford was also named Second Team All-Tournament thanks to three goals and three assists.
Edgewood took home 1st place with a dominant 10-3 win over Waunakee in the championship game. The 3rd place game took overtime to declare Waukesha the winner over Memorial. Oregon cruised to a 10-1 win over Monona Grove to take home 7th place.
It’s back to regularly scheduled programming for Sun Prairie this week. The Cardinals have a huge home conference matchup with Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, followed by another homer against Verona on Thursday, Feb. 3 and a non-conference trip to Stevens Point on Saturday, Jan. 5.
--
Groundhog Tournament All-Tournament teams
First Team
Cody Menzel, forward, Edgewood
JJ Wiebusch, forward, Edgewood
Aidan Lenz, forward, Edgewood
Jacob Hollfelder, defense, Sun Prairie
Parker Murn, defense, Edgewood
Noah McCrary, goalie, Sun Prairie
Second Team
Tyler Dale, forward, Waukesha
Kyle Rohrer, forward, Oregon
Evan Luxford, forward, Sun Prairie
Brayden Olstad, defense, Waunakee
Sam Knight, defense, Madison Memorial
Rowan White, goalie, Edgewood
--
SUN PRAIRIE 5, MONONA GROVE 1
Goals- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls (2), Evan Luxford (2), Adrien Krietlow. Monona Grove: Tyson Turner
Assists- Sun Prairie: Davis Hamilton (2), Noah Wilk (2), Aiden White, Jacob Hollfelder, Krietlow. Monona Grove: Max Unitan, Triton Karns-Bingham.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (27 saves on 28 shots, a save percentage of 96%). Monona Grove: Ethan Warnke (31 saves on 36 shots, a save percentage of 86%).
--
SUN PRAIRIE 5, KMMO 4
Goals- Sun Prairie: Jacob Hollfelder (2), Exan Luxford, Davis Hamilton, Tyler Rauls. KMMO: Eli Schwartz (2), Cooper Nanney, Jackson Keller.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Hamilton (2), Dashle Maughan (2), Luxford, Hollfelder (2), Noah Wilk, Rauls.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (36 saves on 40 shots, a save percentage of 90%). KMMO: Noah Ingersoll (32 saves on 37 shots, a save percentage of 86%).