Winning regional titles has become an accomplishment of habit for the Sun Prairie baseball team. The last time the Cardinals failed to advance to the sectional round of the WIAA state tournament was in 2010. In 2022, Sun Prairie kept the streak alive. The No. 1 seed Cardinals had some lively bats in the early goings of their regional championship matchup with No. 8 Monona Grove, scoring nine runs in the third inning to lock up an eventual 10-3 victory to claim the crown.
"We really set the tone with pitching and defense," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "We followed that up with some really good at-bats. It was a good way to start the tournament. The guys brought an all-around solid approach to the game and executed. Monona came in with momentum from a win earlier in the week and had nothing to lose. I'm proud of our guys for putting up a strong game."
Pitching was certainly the name of the game early, as reigning Big Eight Player of the Year Davis Hamilton got the start on the mound. He responded with an impressive display to frustrate the Silver Eagles.
It took until the top of the fourth inning for Monona Grove to even get a runner on base. Hamilton was absolutely dealing, recording six strikeouts in his first four innings of work as he kept the Silver Eagles silent. His dazzling display on the day didn't end on the mound, either.
Hamilton was also responsible for Sun Prairie's first run in the bottom of the first inning. He put a single into play and quickly stole second to put himself in scoring position. Cleanup batter and senior first baseman Addison Ostrenga did his job, pummeling a single into left field to buy Hamilton time to round third and score, giving Sun Prairie a 1-0 advantage.
A double play with the bases loaded silenced what surely looked like more runs for the Cardinals in the bottom of the second inning. Sun Prairie would not be denied in the bottom of the third.
Hamilton kicked the inning off with a bang, smashing a triple into center field. Sophomore Isaac Wendler kept the habit of big hits going as he poked a double into left field to bring Hamilton in to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Ostrenga then drew a walk, followed by a 2-run triple from freshman second baseman Casey Wambach. In just four batters, Sun Prairie had pushed three runs across the board with no outs. Junior Jack Watkins pulled a single into left to buy time for Wambach to score as well, making it a 5-0 Sun Prairie lead.
Julian Torres-Otero kept things going with a single to push Watkins to third base. Cooper White would replace the catcher as a courtesy runner. Monona Grove would opt for a pitching change, but that wouldn't save the Silver Eagles from the bat of freshman left fielder Max Glusick. He put a grounder into left field, circling Watkins and White to make it a 7-0 Sun Prairie advantage. The Cardinals still weren't done as the top of the order was due up.
Junior Jackson Hunley followed up with a single. Hamilton grounded into a fielder's choice as Glusick was tossed out at home but Hunley was able to advance to third base. Both Hunley and Hamilton would come around to score in the next at-bat as Wendler put a blooper into center to give the Cardinals a 9-0 lead.
After stealing second, Wendler would punctuate the inning with one more run to make it a clean 10-0 lead. He was brought around by Ostrenga, who drove a liner into left to buy Wendler the time.
"They all took great approaches," coach Hamilton said of his team's stellar third inning. "They were aggressive and put the ball where it needed to be. Putting up those kind of numbers kind of put the game to bed right there."
With hopes of preserving his arm for the later portion of the playoffs, Hamilton was relieved of his pitching duties before the start of the fifth inning in favor of junior Zach Brzezinski. The Silver Eagles did not give him a warm welcome.
Monona Grove came out swinging in the top of the fifth, mashing back-to-back doubles early on to put its first run of the game across the board. A walk and another double pushed two more runs across the plate, cutting Sun Prairie's lead to 10-3. After another walk, coach Hamilton had seen enough. He brought Davis back in to finish the job. He escaped the jam with a ground out and would remain in for the remainder of the game.
Hamilton would tally two more strikeouts in his two bonus innings of work, bringing his total to eight on the day to go along with no walks, no runs, and only two hits allowed. His dominance allowed Sun Prairie to walk away with a 10-3 win.
While the regional championship is nice, the Cardinals want more.
"The energy is really good," coach Hamilton said. "The guys handle things really well. They don't get too high off of wins. They come to practice day-in and day-out looking to get better. They never think that they've done enough. I'm very happy with their approach to practice. They are constantly working."
That work will be put to the test as three familiar faces remain in Sectional 3 of Division 1. Sun Prairie has already faced off with No. 4 seed Middleton, No. 3 seed Waunakee, and No. 2 seed Verona this year. Now, the Cardinals will have to beat two of the three for a sectional crown.
The Cardinals' journey begins on Tuesday, June 7 as they will face Middleton at Waunakee High School at 11 am. The winner of that game will face the winner of Verona/Waunakee in the sectional championship at 4 pm the same day.