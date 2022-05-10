The Sun Prairie boys tennis team continues to find new way to challenge itself. On Saturday, May 7, the Cardinals welcomed in three non-conference opponents in Beaver Dam, Notre Dame Academy, and Stevens Point for a quad at Sun Prairie High School. Sun Prairie picked up one win in the three matchups, but gained some valuable experience top to bottom.
Sun Prairie had their best performance against Beaver Dam, which it defeated 7-0.
Noah Berg stepped up from his usual position of No. 2 singles to participate in No. 1 singles for the first time this season. He handled the duty well, defeating Beaver Dam's Colin Fister 6-3, 6-1.
Pallav Karri filled in at No. 2 singles. He showed great fight to get his win. After beating Myles Nampel 6-4 in the first set, Nampel rebounded in the second to win 6-0. Karri kept workin, earning a 10-5 win to keep Sun Prairie perfect on the day.
In No. 3 singles, Alec Boswell was solid as well. He beat Beaver Dam's Evan Stearns 6-4, 6-3. Mandeep Sriramaneni closed out the day in the singles category, beating Christopher Braker 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles slot.
Sun Prairie head coach Ryan Reischel had some fun in the doubles pairings. He brought typical No. 1 singles participant Nikko Vilwock over to pair with Jacob Baldwin in No. 1 singles. The two responded well, crushing Braver Dam's Quentin Schroeder and Brandon Freber.
Baldwin's usual teammate, senior Kyle Helmenstine, paired up with senior Owen Parker for the No. 2 doubles. This combination also showed success as they beat Cougar Hoffner and Riley Doyle 6-0, 6-0.
Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel usually handle No. 2 doubles responsibilities, but played No. 3 today to allow for experimentation up top. They performed very well against Beaver Dam's Damen Seremet and Alex Wittnebel, winning 6-4, 6-0.
The Cardinals rolled with their usual slots against Notre Dame Academy and Stevens Point.
Notre Dame Academy proved to be the toughest matchup of the three for Sun Prairie as the Cardinals lost 5-2.
Parker picked up the Cardinals' only win in singles. He took on Notre Dame's No. 3 singles Zeb Zifferblaff and was in for an absolute battle. After losing the first set 6-1, Parker battled to tie things up by winning the second 6-4. The third set was about as even as it gets, but Parker escaped with the 11-9 victory.
Vilwock had a similarly tight match in No. 1 singles against Alan Schneider. Schneider came out strong, winning the first set 6-0. Vilwock never wavered, winning the second 6-3 to force a third set. In another nail-biter, Schneider ultimately prevailed with a 12-10 win in set three.
Berg (No. 2 singles) and Sriramaneni (No. 4 singles) found some tough competition in their respective matchups. Berg fell 6-0, 6-0 and Sriramaneni fell 6-1, 6-0.
Sun Prairie's No. 1 doubles duo of Baldwin and Helmenstine were responsible for the Cardinals' only other win over Notre Dame. They were strong against Aidan Burich and Mason Olson, winning 6-0, 6-4.
In No. 2 doubles, Evenson and Triebel were defeated 6-3, 6-3. Boswell and Pallav Karri finished out the matchup with a 6-1, 6-0 loss in No. 3 doubles.
The Cardinals also put up a strong fight against Stevens Point. The teams appeared evenly matched, but Stevens Point ultimately escaped with a 4-3 tam victory.
Vilwock returned to his typical winning ways here in the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Mason DeBot 6-0, 6-1. Parker picked up his second singles win of the day as well in the No. 3 singles against Winston Hill. After winning the first set 6-3, he lost a close one 7-6 (3) before coming up with a 10-3 win in the final set for the overall victory.
Sriramaneni kept the wins coming in the No. 4 singles position, beating Stevens Point's Jacob Lutgen 6-1, 6-0. Berg had a strong fight in his No. 2 singles spot but came up just short, losing to Sam Kullick 7-5, 6-3.
The Cardinals went winless in doubles. Helmenstine and Baldwin took a rare loss in No. 1 doubles, losing to Luke Hinchcliffe and Noah Hlavac 6-1, 6-4. A similar fate awaited Evenson and Triebel in No. 2 doubles as they fell 6-4, 7-6 (3). Boswell and Prabhav Karri closed things out with a 6-4, 6-3 loss in No. 3 doubles.
This week, Sun Prairie returns to conference play. The Cardinals will visit Madison West on Tuesday, May 10 and Verona on Wednesday, May 11 before returning home to face Madison Memorial on Friday, May 13.
On Saturday, May 14, the Cardinals will host an invitational. Participating teams include Brookfield East, Homestead, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Marquette, Monona Grove, Nicolet, Verona, and Whitefish Bay.