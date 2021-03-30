Another straight-set victory extended the Sun Prairie volleyball team’s winning streak to three and overall record to 5-1 following a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 win over visiting Janesville Parker Thursday at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
“I feel like the week helped us fine-tune some things,” said Cardinals head coach T.J. Rantala. “We haven’t been pleased with our amount of unforced errors so we’ve been able to really address that, as well as the tempo of the game; we are really trying to speed up the tempo.”
The host Cardinals received a match-high 17 kills from senior outside hitter Payton Addink.
Also leading the way for Sun Prairie were junior setter Lily Schellpfeffer with 30 assists and senior defensive specialist Haley Winter with 17 digs. Both were match-highs.
“I’ve been really happy with our defense, it’s starting to pick up a lot. Haley and Cora (Lubahn) have really been working hard out there and really making some phenomenal plays,” said Rantala.
Winter and junior outside hitter Sienna Roling each had three service aces.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will be on the road twice next week, traveling to Verona Tuesday and to Middleton Thursday.
“Now we have to ramp up our game over the next two, and hopefully three, weeks. Our level of competition is definitely rising, and we’ve got a little chip on our shoulders with Verona after losing to them in five the last time.”
Both matches will see the first serve at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.