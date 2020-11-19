NFL LOGO

WEEK 11

Thursday’s Game

Seattle over Arizona

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis over Green Bay

Cleveland over Philadelphia

Atlanta over New Orleans

Cincinnati over Washington

Carolina over Detroit

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

Baltimore over Tennessee

New England over Houston

Miami over Denver

LA Chargers over NY Jets

Minnesota over Dallas

Las Vegas over Kansas City

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay over LA Rams

WEEK 10 RESULTS: 10-4

TO DATE: 98-49

Tags

Load comments