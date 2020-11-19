WEEK 11
Thursday’s Game
Seattle over Arizona
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis over Green Bay
Cleveland over Philadelphia
Atlanta over New Orleans
Cincinnati over Washington
Carolina over Detroit
Pittsburgh over Jacksonville
Baltimore over Tennessee
New England over Houston
Miami over Denver
LA Chargers over NY Jets
Minnesota over Dallas
Las Vegas over Kansas City
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay over LA Rams
WEEK 10 RESULTS: 10-4
TO DATE: 98-49
