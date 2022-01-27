The Sun Prairie gymnastics team suffered a bit of a hiccup last week in a meet with Madison United. The Cardinals suffered their first team loss of the season as they worked to reincorporate athletes back into the lineup from injury and illness. That meet is a thing of the past as the Cardinals hit their stride and then some on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in a meet with Verona/Edgewood.
The Cardinals’ varsity put together a team score of 137.225. Both the junior varsity A (124.90) and junior varsity B (105.05) teams scored season highs as well. Verona/Edgewood still took home the victory with a team score of 140.425.
“We knew Verona was going to be good,” Sun Prairie sophomore Avery Greenberg said. “We really wanted to stay positive during the meet and didn’t hang our heads when we had a mistake we moved on to the next event. This was a big factor in our score today.”
Sun Prairie’s day got off to a solid start with a couple of top-5 finished in the vault. Junior Sofia Clark was the Cardinals’ top scorer, finishing in 2nd place with her score of 9.250. Fellow junior Martha Guelker impressed as well, producing a score of 8.900 to take 4th in the event. Sophomore Avery Greenburg finished just outside the top five in 6th with her score of 8.550. Verona/Edgewood’s Annika Rufenacht finished at the top of the event with a score of 9.500.
“Martha had a great meet, Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said of Guelker, who made her return to the squad last week against Madison United. “She is getting back to full competition strength.”
Junior Cassie Siegel continued what has been an impressive season on the uneven bars. She took home 2nd place with a score of 9.250. Clark was Sun Prairie’s next highest finisher in 5th with a score of 8.100 and Guelker was right behind her in 6th with a score of 8.000, her personal season best. Verona/Edgewood’s Rufenacht took home 1st in this one as well with her score of 9.275.
On the balance beam, Verona/Edgewood claimed the top two spots as Ella Crowley scored a 9.325 to take 1st and Katie Ryan followed up with a 9.150. Clark was Sun Prairie’s highest scorer with a 9.000 to claim 3rd place. The Cardinals also got solid contributions from Siegel with a 5th place finish with a score of 8.435 and Greenberg in 6th, competing for the JVA, with her score of 8.350. Guelker was also impressive, finishing 8th with her score of 8.300.
The evening came to a head on the floor exercise as Sun Prairie claimed four of the top six positions. Clark was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in 3rd with her score of 8.950. Siegel was right on her tail in 4th with a score of 8.900. Greenburg produced a season-high score of 8.800, competing for the JVA, to take 5th. The varsity got an extra boost with a 6th place finish from Guelker with a score of 8.700. Verona/Edgewood’s Rufenacht won the event with the only score over nine, a 9.050. Her teammate, Crowley, took 2nd with a score of 8.950.
In the final all-around standings, Clark posted a season-high 35.500 to take 2nd place. Guelker produced a 33.900, also a season best, to take 4th. Verona/Edgewood’s Rufenacht took 1st in the all-around with her score of 36.150.
“Tonight, the focus of this meet is to improve on from last week,” Maly said. “We did just that. We had an amazing night. The girls stayed focused all meet and we had so many great things happen tonight.”
In the coming week, Sun Prairie is going to get quite familiar with Madison Memorial. First, the Cardinals will travel to Memorial for the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29. They’ll follow that up by heading back to Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 3 for a dual with the Spartans.