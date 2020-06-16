JUNE 15-21
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1973 — Dennis Tiziani wins the 9th annual Sun Prairie Open. The Madison Cherokee Country Club golfer burns up the Sun Prairie Golf Club course with a record 36-hole total of 136 to win by four strokes over fellow professional Don Warren and amateur Jay Lohmiller. Also highlighting the tournament was a hole-in-one hit by Doug Knight of Brodhead’s Decatur Lake Country Club.
2000 — The Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 #1 team improves to 5-1 following a 9-7 win over the Madison Lakers at Ashley Field. Sun Prairie scores all of its runs in the first two innings — five in the first and four in the fourth. Chris Nilson went 2-for-3 to lead the local Legionnaires at the plate, while Mark Suchomel earned the win striking out five in four innings of work.
2014 — Luke Kiefer, a 2014 SPHS graduate, placed first in Sport and Speed Climbing at the USA Divisional Climbing Competition. The competition was held at Peak Experience Climbing Gym in Richmond, Virginia.
