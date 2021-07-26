Both the boys and girls bowling teams at Sun Prairie High School received invitations to the 2021 U.S. High School Bowling National Championships, held June 19 at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to team competition, individuals had a chance to shine as well as the Cardinals had varying levels of success.
The girls team qualified for the 2021 US High School Nationals by winning the Wisconsin State Championship in 2020 and by finishing 3rd in 2021. Unfortunately, the 2020 Nationals were cancelled and they were unable to compete.
Qualifying consisted of 22 of the best teams in the country competing in traditional and Baker formats. Sun Prairie led qualifying with 2,736 pins (938-930-868) followed by a 171, 234 and 236 in Baker for an overall total of 3,377 pins. The Cardinals held the top seed through six additional games in the first two survivor rounds of 151, 173, 146, 186, 219 & 182 to earn an automatic spot in the finals.
In the championship, the Cardinals faced off in a three-game match against the SNS Boats from Illinois. After finding themselves down 81 pins with one game left, the Cardinals fought back with a 229 game. Ultimately, Sun Prairie fell 561-537 to finish runner-up.
“Realizing it was the last time I was bowling with that team and with John and Cher (Breunig) was such a bittersweet moment,” said senior Amber Olson. “I was so thankful I have made so many friends and grown so much as a person through this whole program, but I was sad it was coming to an end.”
This was the girls’ highest finish ever, following a sixth-place finish in 2018 and a fifth-place finish in 2019.
The boys team qualified for nationals by finishing in the top in the top ten at state the last two years (7th and 6th), respectively.
The Sun Prairie boys were one of 34 teams competing for a national title. The Cardinals qualified in 15th with 2,787 pins (935-953-899) followed by 165, 191 and 180 in Baker for an overall total of 3,323 pins.
After making the cut by five pins, they struggled in the first survivor round with games of 151, 173 and 146 to finish in 16th. The team result was a bit disappointing for the boys after finishing ninth in 2019 after winning back-to-back national championships in 2017 and 2018.
Following the conclusion of team competition, the singles competition took place June 20-21.
All six boys made the first cut to the top 131 out of 213 of the nations top bowlers. Sophomore Carter Krachey led all qualifiers with a four-game total of 956 pins (233-233-212-278).
Senior Michael Powley qualified in 26th place, with 848 pins (214-200-188-246).
“The singles event was a constant uphill battle for me,” said Powley. “I ended up tearing a large part of my right thumb off, and it was a huge mental setback for me the rest of the day.”
“Michael’s determination to succeed pushed him through the freak thumb injury” coach Breunig said “He smacked his thumb under the ball return picking up his spare ball tearing a chunk of skin off the back of his thumb. We took a few minutes, used lots of super glue and some bowlers tape and managed to stop the bleeding so he could continue. It takes a special player to work through this injury. Michael never used it as an excuse but made it a motivator.”
Other Cardinals to make the cut were Ashton Albrecht (36th) with 816, Tyler Haugen (37th) with 812, Carter Albrecht (76th) with 753 and Daniel Wendt (85th) with 744. Albrecht made it the furthest of the additional members, finishing 32nd.
Through the survivors rounds, Krachey began to drop as Powley rose. Krachey went from fourth to seventh to eighth to 14th, meeting his end in the Sweet 16. Powley climbed from 22nd to 19th to ninth to fifth before settling back into sixth place, his finishing position, in the Elite 8.
“I think the most difficult thing about the National tournament is realizing that people can move their position in the standings very quickly, so there is almost always a chance to come back,” said Powley.
In addition to the boys, all six girls made the first cut as well. After qualifying, the top 80 out of 150 advanced to the first survivors round.
Senior Taylor Jensen qualified in 22nd place with 744 pins, bowling games of 171, 157, 202 and 214.
Other Cardinals to make the cut were Brooke Bandli (32nd) with 722, Olson (33rd) with 721, Kelli Johnson (35th) with 713, Ava Rodefeld (49th) with 692 and Skye Farr (56th) with 682.
In the first survivors round, Johnson erupted for a 255, pushing her up to 11th place. Bandli and Jensen both made the second cut respectively in 22nd and 31st.
All three girls made the cut to the top 32 in the next round, while Johnson fired 235 to climb up in seventh, and Jensen fired a 236 to rise into 15th.
Jensen fell 10 pins short of the cut in the third survivors round, finishing in 18th place. Johnson shot a 169 to fall back into ninth.
Johnson fought hard for a spot in the cut to the top eight, but fell two pins short, finishing the tournament in ninth place with a 197.5 tournament average.
“What a great tournament for Kelly,” coach Breunig said. “She fought all day against some of the best girls in the country, I’m so proud of her and her top ten finish”