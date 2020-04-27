TAYLOR PFEIFFER
Sports you played in high school: Softball and Volleyball
Favorite sports moment: Going to State Last year
Favorite school subject: Science
I will be going to college at: Winona State University
Song you're listening to right now: Coaster by Khalid
Favorite place to eat: Paisans
I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Verona
Do you have a motto/saying: “Live in the moment”
