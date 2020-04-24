It was a foregone conclusion but the sting still was felt throughout not only the state of Wisconsin, but right here in Sun Prairie.
The WIAA’s decision came down Tuesday afternoon as its Board of Control voted to cancel 2020 spring sports regular-season competitions and the Tournament Series while allowing individual, virtual spring sports coaching to continue until the final day of the 2020 season, which is the final day of the State Tournament for the respective sports.
The cancellation of spring competitions and State Tournaments is in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ ongoing efforts to prevent, suppress and control the spread of the COVID-19 disease. On April 16, the state’s “Safer at Home” order was extended until May 26, with all public and private K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year (June 30), which also prohibits all school extracurricular and athletic activities.
“It’s just one more punch in the gut,” said Sun Prairie baseball head coach Rob Hamilton.
Hamilton believed he had assembled a team that would make a return trip to the WIAA state tournament. In 2019 the Cardinals earned a runner-up finish in Division 1, coming up just short of adding to the program’s all-division record eight state titles.
While Hamilton hadn’t spoken to any of his players directly, he did connect with them through social media by sending out an email in reference to the WIAA’s decision.
Returning seniors Spencer Bartel, Matt DePrey and Noah Wendler earned All-Big Eight Conference honors, while Carson Fluno, Alec Schmitz and Jake Williams each were looked at as key contributors to the 2020 squad.
“You feel bad for the seniors but it’s really a disappointment for all kids involved, whether it’s baseball, softball, track, or whatever it might be,” Hamilton said.
Sun Prairie’s softball team has been to the last three WIAA state tournaments, winning the program’s first title in 2018 while finishing second in 2019.
“It’s disappointing, that’s the one word everybody’s using and with good reason,” softball head coach Jamie Olson said.
Olson believed she had the team to reach a fourth-straight WIAA state tournament in June.
“We were stacked,” Olson said. “We had a solid group of girls that (I believe) were going to get us back this year. I’m really sad for these girls. They put in so much time throughout the winter in hopes of continuing to build the program, and it showed. They were hungry, they were all working together and it was nice to see the bond forming between the returning players and freshmen.”
Olson is especially sad for her three seniors, Bailee Hadley, Taylor Pfeiffer and Maddie Gardner, who in three seasons helped turn the Cardinals into a state powerhouse earning 79 wins and back-to-back Big Eight titles in 2017 and 2018.
“Maddie, Bailey and Taylor have worked so hard these last three years and to see their senior year gone is hard,” said Olson.
Gardner, arguably the greatest pitcher in program history. Gardner entered her final season with 71 career wins and 739 strikeouts, both program highs.
“I believe Maddie’s 10 wins away from being the state record-holder in career wins in Wisconsin, and she accomplished that in only three years,” Olson added.
In conjunction with the decision, the Board voted to extend the unrestricted summertime coaching contact opportunities for spring sports only. This action will permit school teams that include the current year’s seniors to assemble and conduct practices and competitions for up to 30 days, provided restrictions on assembling in groups are removed, until the start of a student-athlete’s fall sport season.
Olson and her players met with Sun Prairie Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss the aforementioned 30-day practice and competition.
Olson is on the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association board of directors and said that the summer All-Star Game has not yet been cancelled.
“We all see that these seniors need to be recognized on the field,” she said. “The ‘Safer at Home’ order only goes to May 26 right now, but it’s hard because everything’s day-to-day; we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”
With seniors Josh Baldwin, Andrew Spence, Jonathan Pulver and Drew Steve returning the Sun Prairie boys tennis team was looking to defend its Big Eight championship and challenge for the program’s first-ever WIAA State Team berth after coming up just short in 2019.
“Obviously I am extremely disappointed,” said Ryan Reischel, in his third year as Cardinals head coach. “First of all, it is really hard for our seniors ... I am heartbroken for them. Secondly, our team was set to have a really good season; we were excited to defend our Big Eight Championship. Our team was on track to have another successful campaign. Even though we lost Aidan Schutter, we were going to be deep and were set to compete for the Big Eight Championship and hopefully qualify for Team State for the first time in program history.
The news wasn’t a surprise to boys and girls head track and field coach Doug Maughan either.
“It was not a surprise. With the state’s current social distancing guidelines and schools closed for the rest of the season, it made it inevitable that the WIAA would need to cancel spring sports,” said Maughan. “We remained positive throughout this process, but at the end of the day we need to do what’s right for everyone in our community. Holding practices and meets with 200-plus athletes would not be responsible and would impact not only those attending the practices, but also their families.”
Maughan had seven seniors — four girls and three boys — who were looking to return to the WIAA State Track & Field Championships June 5-6 in La Crosse. They included Hannah Ray, Amber Hodges, Autumn Dushack, Naomi Andrews, Jamel Stone, Dominick Landphier and David Wilson.
“On the girls side, we expected to contend for the conference title, Maughan said. “We would have also been favorites to win our regional and sectional meets, then once you get to state in La Crosse anything can happen.
“For the boys, Middleton has a very strong team but over the first week of practice we were looking great. At the end of the day we would’ve had an outside chance at the conference title, along with Middleton and Verona; our boys would have been the favorite in both our regional and sectional meets, with the potential to advance a large number of boys to state.”
The Sun Prairie girls soccer team finished third in the Big Eight Conference last year and was looking to be in the mix again this spring.
“Absolutely disappointed for sure!” Cardinals head coach Matt Cleveland said. “I feel for all the seniors especially, they have worked so hard to this point. We had a great group of seniors helping lead preseason open gyms and showing their eagerness and excitement for the 2020 season. We all understand though — there is definitely a life lesson on priorities here and we get to teach that and live it right now.”
“We want to extend our sincere empathy and regrets to all the student-athletes and coaches that have worked hard in anticipation of participating in sports this spring, particularly the seniors,” WIAA Executive Director and former Sun Prairie Athletic Director Dave Anderson said. “The Board of Control and Executive Staff have been resolute in their hopes to preserve some chance to play one more time, and it is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes.”
The cancellation of all extracurricular activities prohibits all school or coach involvement with training, practices, scrimmages and contests until, at the earliest July 1, unless restrictions are removed prior to that time. Therefore, coaches may not bring students together or encourage students to assemble for extracurricular purposes, which includes competitions, practices and all instructional and training until the restrictions on assembling in groups are removed.
Olson finished with this: “It’s gut-wrenching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.