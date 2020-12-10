WEEK 14
Thursday’s Game
LA Rams over New England
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay over Detroit
Chicago over Houston
Cincinnati over Dallas
Kansas City over Miami
NY Giants over Arizona
Tampa Bay over Minnesota
Carolina over Denver
Tennessee over Jacksonville
Las Vegas over Indianapolis
Seattle over NY Jets
New Orleans over Philadelphia
Atlanta over LA Chargers
Washington over San Francisco
Buffalo over Pittsburgh
Monday’s Game
Baltimore over Cleveland
WEEK 13 RESULTS: 8-7
TO DATE: 123-69
