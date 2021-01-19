In their first meet against another team the Sun Prairie boys swim team torpedoed defending Division 1 state champion Middleton, 121-49, in a virtual meet held Friday.
“There’s definitely an extra element that was there,” said SP head coach Joel Coyne, who noted that Middleton also swam virtually. “The reality that you’re going up against the defending state champions, a team that we haven’t been able to beat in a dual; even though it’s a virtual meet, it does still feel good.”
Senior Ben Wiegand earned a total of four first-place finishes, while James Werwie had two individual firsts and was part of a winning relay team leading SP’s way.
In the 50-yard freestyle Wiegand was just short of his Division 1 state-record time winning the race in 20.67 seconds (his state record last February was :20.16). The senior added a first in the 100 freestyle (:46.31) while anchoring both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay winning teams.
Wiegand teamed up with Ethan Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche and J.P. Anhalt to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.82, and the same foursome won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.00.
Another standout performance was turned in by Werwie. The senior topped the field in both the 200 IM (2:01.19) and 500 freestyle (4:59.61).
“He bettered his time in both events, but the 500 free he got under the 5-minute mark which was pretty big,” said Coyne of Werwie.
Also earning firsts were Schluesche (100 butterfly, :54.30), Jonah Gunnink (100 backstroke, :56.20), Bennett Braatz (100 breaststroke, 1:03.86) and the 200 medley relay team of Nathan Halbach, Werwie, Anhalt and Avery Lodahl who won in 1:40.41.
WISCA Virtual Invitational
Sun Prairie had the opportunity to see where it stacks up among some of the other teams in the state, as Coyne turned in the team’s recent virtual times. The Cardinals placed second behind Greenfield/Greendale/Pius with 360 points.
Wiegand had the best 50 free time (:20.67) and the second-best 100 free performance (:46.31), while Werwie had two of the second-best times, in the 500 free (4:59.61) and 200 IM (2:01.19).
Other notable times included Schluesche (3rd, 200 IM, 2:01.76), Bennett Braatz (4th, 100 breast, 1:03.86), Ethan Braatz (4th, 50 free, :21.75 & 5th, 100 free, :48.77), Lodahl (7th, 100 free, :50.43 & 8th, 50 free, :22.87), Gunnink (4th, 100 back, :56.20 & 8th, 1:51.71) and the 200 freestyle (2nd, 1:28.82), 200 medley (3rd, 1:40.41) and 400 freestyle (3rd, 3:22.00) relay teams.
SUN PRAIRIE 121, MIDDLETON 49
200 medley relay — SP (Halbach, Werwie, Anhalt, Lodahl), 1:40.41.
200 freestyle — Chirafisi, M, 1:48.18.
200 IM — Werwie, SP, 2:01.19.
50 freestyle — Wiegand, SP, :20.67.
100 butterfly — Schluesche, SP, :54.30.
100 freestyle — Wiegand, SP, :46.31.
500 freestyle — Werwie, SP, 4:59.61.
200 freestyle relay — SP (E. Braatz, Schluesche, Anhalt, Wiegand), 1:28.82.
100 backstroke — Gunnink, SP, :56.20.
100 breaststroke — B. Braatz, SP, 1:03.86.
400 freestyle relay — SP (Anhalt, Schluesche, E. Braatz, Wiegand), 3:22.00.
JV — MID 86, SP 83.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will swim a virtual tripledual Friday against Big Eight Conference foe Verona and Monona Grove out of the Badger Conference.
On Saturday, the Cardinals will swim against live competition for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 when they participate in the Baraboo Quadrangular. The Cardinals will face off against the host Thunderbirds, Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie in a 1 p.m. start.
