On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Sun Prairie girls golf team finally got to play on its own home course, Sun Prairie Country Club, after traveling for the entirety of the early season. The Cardinals welcomed in Middleton and Verona for some Big 8 Conference action. Sun Prairie would finish with 362 team points, good for 2nd place. Middleton won the meet with 324 while Verona took 3rd with 450.
Leading the way for Sun Prairie were junior twins Isabel and Sophia Royle. Isabel had the team’s lowest score with 82 strokes, followed by Sophia with 86. Junior Margo Woldt turned in a solid 91 while juniors Ellie Kim and Rebecca Perko shot 103 and 107, respectively.
The season continues Monday, Sept. 13 with a trip to Yahara Golf Course in Madison for a meet with Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Cardinals will travel Lake Windsor Golf Club for a one-on-one meet with DeForest.