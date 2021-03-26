The Sun Prairie girls tennis team earned its first win of the alternate fall season by blanking Beloit Memorial, 7-0, in a Big Eight Conference dual on Thursday.

At No. 1 singles, Reena Katta blanked Mariana Cardenez, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, the Cardinals’ Riley Brower won in straight sets over Karla Martinez, 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 3 singles, SP’s Lexie Stein won convincingly over Andrea Aleman, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 4 singles, Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster blanked Karla Gonzalez, 6-0, 6-0.

All three Sun Prairie doubles teams won by forfeit. The No. 1 duo of Abbie Mott and Lauren Schwartzer, the No. 2 team of Sydney Wilson and Kayla Ayres, and the No. 3 tandem of Brooke Ayers and Carley Smith won 2-0, 2-0.

