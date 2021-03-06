HOCKEY
Buy Now

BANTAM A

Friday, Feb. 19

Sun Prairie 3 vs Winter Club 2

Goals: Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock, Davis Halbleib

Assists: Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock, Jack Plummer

Goalies Saves: Statz 7, Lemke 12

Sunday, Feb. 21

Sun Prairie 4 vs Beloit 2

Goals: Brayden Strachota (2), Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Mason Poznanski (2), Davis Halbleib, Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Statz 25

Sun Prairie 3 vs Winter Club 2

Goals: Braydon Strachota, Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer

Assists: Myler Maughan

Goalies Saves: Lemke 12

Saturday, Feb. 27

Sun Prairie — 11 vs — Waunakee 0

Goals: Mason Poznanski (4), Bradyn Strachota (3), Jack LaRowe (2), Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer

Assists: Jack LaRowe (4), Davis Halbleib (2), Myler Maughan, Mason Poznanski, Nikko Vilwock, Riley Okon, Colton Scherer, Bradyn Strachota

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 12

Sun Prairie — 10 vs — Waunakee 0

Goals: Bradyn Strachota (2), Davis Halbleib (2), Mason Poznanski, Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock, Joe Seidl, Colton Scherer,

Assists: Mason Poznanski (2), Joe Seidl, Myler Maughan, Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 14

Sunday, Feb. 28

Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Elmbrook 9

Goals: Mason Poznanski

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 26

Sunday Feb 28th

Sun Prairie — 5 vs — Arrowhead 4

Goals: Davis Halbleib (3), Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Bradyn Strachota (2), Jack LaRowe, Joe Seidl

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 26

Load comments