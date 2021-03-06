BANTAM A
Friday, Feb. 19
Sun Prairie 3 vs Winter Club 2
Goals: Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock, Davis Halbleib
Assists: Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock, Jack Plummer
Goalies Saves: Statz 7, Lemke 12
Sunday, Feb. 21
Sun Prairie 4 vs Beloit 2
Goals: Brayden Strachota (2), Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Mason Poznanski (2), Davis Halbleib, Nikko Vilwock
Goalies Saves: Statz 25
Sun Prairie 3 vs Winter Club 2
Goals: Braydon Strachota, Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer
Assists: Myler Maughan
Goalies Saves: Lemke 12
Saturday, Feb. 27
Sun Prairie — 11 vs — Waunakee 0
Goals: Mason Poznanski (4), Bradyn Strachota (3), Jack LaRowe (2), Davis Halbleib, Otto Meyer
Assists: Jack LaRowe (4), Davis Halbleib (2), Myler Maughan, Mason Poznanski, Nikko Vilwock, Riley Okon, Colton Scherer, Bradyn Strachota
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 12
Sun Prairie — 10 vs — Waunakee 0
Goals: Bradyn Strachota (2), Davis Halbleib (2), Mason Poznanski, Jack LaRowe, Nikko Vilwock, Joe Seidl, Colton Scherer,
Assists: Mason Poznanski (2), Joe Seidl, Myler Maughan, Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 14
Sunday, Feb. 28
Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Elmbrook 9
Goals: Mason Poznanski
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 26
Sunday Feb 28th
Sun Prairie — 5 vs — Arrowhead 4
Goals: Davis Halbleib (3), Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Bradyn Strachota (2), Jack LaRowe, Joe Seidl
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 26
