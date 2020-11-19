MADISON — The Wisconsin men’s basketball program revealed its 2020-21 schedule, which includes 20 Big Ten Conference games announced by the league office on Wednesday.
The Badgers are scheduled to tip off the season next Wednesday, Nov. 25 hosting Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play at home on Dec. 21 hosting Nebraska in Madison.
“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.
“We have six non-conference games on the schedule right now, but we are still looking to add one additional home opponent in the month of December. Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables. As we all know, even this schedule could be fluid given the times we’re in. But today is confirmation that opening day is just a week away and I know our players will be excited to get on the floor and start playing games.”
This season has been highly anticipated for the reigning Big Ten champion Badgers, who begin the year ranked No. 7 in both the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The second-highest preseason ranking in program history, it marks the fifth time that the Badgers begin the season ranked top 10 in the preseason AP Top 25. Wisconsin is one of seven teams from the Big Ten Conference ranked.
Led by Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard, Wisconsin returns at least 77% of its scoring (78.7%), rebounding (83.6%), assists (86.1%), steals (79.7%), blocks (88.6%) and minutes (77.5%) from its 2019-20 squad.
Already drawing preseason praise and a place on national preseason award watch lists are Micah Potter (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award), Nate Reuvers (Karl Malone Award) and D’Mitrik Trice (Bob Cousy Award).
2020-21 WISCONSIN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in all CAPS)
*Big Ten Conference games
Wed., Nov. 25 EASTERN ILLINOIS, 9 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 27 ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF, 8 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 1 UW-GREEN BAY, 4 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 4 Marquette, 6 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 9LOUISVILLE
Wed., Dec. 16 NORTHERN IOWA
Mon., Dec. 21 *NEBRASKA
Fri., Dec. 25 *Michigan State
Mon., Dec. 28 *MARYLAND
Thurs., Dec. 31 *MINNESOTA
Sun., Jan. 3 *Penn State
Thurs., Jan. 7 *INDIANA
Tues., Jan. 12 *Michigan
Fri., Jan. 15 *Rutgers
Sat., Jan. 23 *OHIO STATE
Wed.., Jan. 27 *NORTHWESTERN
Sat., Jan. 30 *Maryland
Tues., Feb. 2 *PENN STATE
Sat., Feb. 6 *Illinois
Thurs., Feb. 11 *Nebraska
Sun., Feb. 14 *MICHIGAN
Thurs., Feb. 18 *IOWA
Sun., Feb. 21 *Northwestern
Sat., Feb. 27 *ILLINOIS
Tues., March 2 *Purdue
Sun., March 7 *Iowa
