WEEK 10
Thursday’s Game
Tennessee over Indianapolis
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay over Jacksonville
Cleveland over Houston
Washington over Detroit
NY Giants over Philadelphia
Tampa Bay over Carolina
Las Vegas over Denver
Miami over LA Chargers
LA Rams over Seattle
New Orleans over San Francisco
Pittsburgh over Cincinnati
Baltimore over New England
Monday’s Games
Chicago over Minnesota
WEEK 9 RESULTS: 10-4
TO DATE: 88-45
