Winter Sports Practice Dates
The following are the scheduled first day of winter sports practices at Sun Prairie High School. Athletic competition will not begin until Jan. 23 as decided by the Sun Prairie Area School District and the Big Eight Conference.
Monday, Nov. 16
Girls Basketball
Boys Hockey
Girls Hockey
Gymnastics
Monday, Nov. 23
Boys Basketball
Boys Swimming
Wrestling
