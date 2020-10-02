Last Friday night Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski spent Wisconsin’s opening night of high school games like he had done so many times before, at a football stadium. But for the first time in over a quarter century, he did not spend it on the sidelines.
Kaminski was but a mere fan attending two games — Fall River/Rio at St. John’s NW Military Academy in Delafield, and Muskego at Hartland Arrowhead — as his Cardinals are not playing football this fall.
“Football’s football, I don’t care who’s playing,” said Kaminski. “It was fun to watch, but I tell you, it really makes me miss it all that much more.”
Like all other Big Eight Conference programs, Sun Prairie will not play football until the spring; Big Eight officials decided on July 21 that due to COVID-19 case numbers continuing to increase, it would suspend all fall sports for 2020 and move them to the spring of 2021.
Currently the Sun Prairie Area School District is operating virtually with closed campuses for at least the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
“When I walked into that Arrowhead-Muskego game, I had butterflies and the juices were flowing: it was like I was getting ready to play or getting ready to coach again,” said Kaminski.
Kaminski saw St. John’s NW Military Academy defeat Fall River/Rio 26-7 in what proved to be the first game played in Wisconsin following a Friday afternoon kickoff, then made the short trip over to Hartland to see defending Division 1 state champion Muskego hold off Arrowhead, 32-24.
It was on that very Taraska Stadium Field that Kaminski led the Cardinals to a 26-21 win over Muskego in the 2017 Division 1 semifinals.
“It was kind of cool because there weren’t many fans there, so you could hear just about everything; you could hear the pads cracking a little bit more, you could hear both teams making their checks at the line of scrimmage and pointing things out,” Kaminski said. “It was just fun having football back.”
Kaminski has been Sun Prairie’s head coach since 2003, and only the second head coach the program has had in the last 48 years. (Hall of Fame coach Mike Hahn, Kaminski’s father-in-law, was the other.
The Cardinals have had tremendous success under Kaminski and his staff for most of his 17 seasons. Over the last three seasons Sun Prairie captured two Big Eight titles, went 31-7 and reached the WIAA quarterfinals each of the last two seasons following a Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2017.
Kaminski believed he had yet another outstanding team going into 2020. Returning were All-Big Eight performers Isaac Hamm (DE), Brady Stevens (QB), Mekhi Gullins (OLB), Addison Ostrenga (OLB), Zach Hackett (OL), Peyton Jenkins (WR) and All-State kicker Owen Konopacki.
“We’re just biding our time and hoping things work out that we can play in the spring,” he said. “I hope everything goes well for everybody in the fall and team’s are able to compete, that would give us hope to get back on the gridiron in the spring.”
Meanwhile, the WIAA approved 15 contact days for football programs that chose not to play in the fall.
“We’re hoping to push the district to try and let us use those days,” said Kaminski.
If approved, Kaminski would love nothing more than to hold those practices at the nearly-completed Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“It would be great to go down to the new stadium, but more importantly, get together; football’s such a team sport, such a camaraderie sport, that’s the part that we’re missing the most,” he said. “I know I do and I know the kids miss those relationships they have together.”
As of right now, Sun Prairie will play its first football game on March 26, 2021, hosting Madison La Follette.
