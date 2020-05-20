AUTUMN DUSHACK
Buy Now

AUTUMN DUSHACK

Sports you played in high school: Cross Country and Track & Field

Favorite sports moment: My freshman year, the moment we found out we had won the team cross country state title.

Favorite school subject: Science

GPA: 3.95

Post high school plans: Attending Loyola University Chicago to study exercise science and continue my running career.

Song you’re listening to right now: One Man Band by Old Dominion

Favorite place to eat: Burrachos

I like competing against: Any competitor that pushes me to get better.

Motto/saying: Trust the process

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.