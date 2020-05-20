AUTUMN DUSHACK
Sports you played in high school: Cross Country and Track & Field
Favorite sports moment: My freshman year, the moment we found out we had won the team cross country state title.
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.95
Post high school plans: Attending Loyola University Chicago to study exercise science and continue my running career.
Song you’re listening to right now: One Man Band by Old Dominion
Favorite place to eat: Burrachos
I like competing against: Any competitor that pushes me to get better.
Motto/saying: Trust the process
